Bishop of Roseau, His Lordship Gabriel Malzaire, is optimistic that the recommencement of the Cathedral Roof Renovation project which resumed from December 3, 2018, will go on uninterrupted, as planned.

The Roseau Cathedral, which is 159 years old, represents historical, cultural and religious significance for the people of Dominica and its renovation is being done in phases. The project commenced back in 2013 and has encountered several delays.

“There has been a resumption of work on the Cathedral roof project. In terms of the time line for that particular project, I am not one hundred percent sure but I think it might be about six months and then we will deal with the floor, steeple, doors, and electricity,” Bishop Malzaire said.

According to him, “what is critical for us is the continued fund raising that is still necessary.”

“The roof renovation is financed by a loan taken from the National Bank of Dominica. The cost of the total project is 12 million [EC dollars]. We have raised in excess of 6 million plus the loan, bringing it to 9 million. So, we need to raise a further 3 million dollars…and is asking on the faithful to continue to make their contributions,” he stated.

“At Christ the King celebration, in my homily, I said let’s have a 20/20 vision, that is, to complete by 2020. So far it is in our hands and also in the hands of God…where we are now, we have to thank God for it,” Bishop Malzaire remarked. “Unfortunately, we have had long delays of over a year. Since Hurricane Maria we have not done anything and I am hoping that this will no longer happen since the cost of building materials keeps going up. I want to really get it off the list. Lots of work to be done in the diocese like Grand Bay.”