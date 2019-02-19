Catholic Deacon, Alvin Knight is organizing a one-week cruise as a fundraiser for the Catholic Church. The Cruise is carded for next year March from the seventh to the fourteenth on the European cruise line MSC Preziosa.

Knight told DNO that he came up with the idea to augment the fund-raising activities for the Cathedral which were not bringing in the required amount of revenue.

“You need something that will give you a significant amount. So, I thought why not this praise cruise, a cruise really, but since it’s from the church I wanted to add something that would make it church.”

Working with him are Norman Letang, Val Cuffy, and Mrs. Jackie Emmanuel. He said these people are experienced in planning events and cruises and together they searched and found a cruise ship in which the cost will be less prohibitive.

Knight said the cruise will either start in Guadeloupe or Martinique, therefore, a Ferry will be used to travel to one of these islands to meet the cruise ship. He said it will be cheaper as passengers will not have to fly to Puerto Rico and will not need to obtain visas to go to the US.

The cruise will begin with prayer followed by breakfast and then the group will go onshore in each of the islands on the schedule – Martinique, Guadeloupe, St. Kitts, Tortola, St. Marteen, and Dominica.

“Every place we go we will visit their main church and there we will have a praise and worship session. The Bishop says he’s coming, so if he’s there we will have mass as well on every island,” he explained.

“We are trying to negotiate with the boat. We have a figure now of $800 and we are hoping that it can be less depending on the number of people. We want to limit it to a thousand, we are not sure if we can manage more than that,” Knight revealed revealed in the relation to the cost of the cruise.

He said the limitation is not because of space but in consideration for the management of logistics such as transportation and other accommodation which has to be made for every stop.

Those interested in being part of the cruise are asked to register early in advance of the cut-off point for registration which is mid-June/July.

According to Deacon Knight, there’s a non-refundable registration fee of EC$100.00 and a deposit of $200 US dollars has to be made in order to book a cabin and the full amount should be paid ninety days before sailing time.