BUSINESS BYTE: CCCUL to the RESCUEPress Release, Central Cooperative Credit Union Ltd. - Thursday, April 5th, 2018 at 11:42 AM
Central Co-operative Credit Union Ltd is pleased to launch the CCCUL to the Rescue loan which is geared towards the members who were affected by Hurricane Maria but did not receive sufficient funds from the Insurance Companies and are unable to repair or replace necessities out of pocket.
At a 4.75% interest rate; members can borrow up to $50,000 over a repayment period of 15 years. The loan can be used to repair homes; repair motor vehicles; replace furniture, appliances and equipment; and for the purchase of new equipment.
In addition, Central Co-operative Credit Union Ltd has taken the opportunity to lower interest rates on
new mortgages; existing mortgages and switch mortgages to 6.25%. These new rates are now available
as we make your rates work for you our members; Mortgage Finance has been made simple.
Call any of our two (2) branches; let’s start your loan conversation today.
