The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) and the Electoral Commission are expected to appear in court on Friday [March 8].

President of the Concerned Citizens Movement, Loftus Durand said the judge will give both parties directions as to how they will proceed in a court matter against the Commission that was brought by the CCM.

This court action is part of the CCM’s continuing efforts to ensure free and fair elections in Dominica. The next general election is constitutionally due in 2020.

“The case that I brought forward against the Electoral Commission asking them to declare to the Dominica people where in the constitution of Dominica that the Electoral Commission has the power, one, to issue National ID Cards vs Voter ID Cards or two, where again in the Constitution of Dominica that the Commission has any power from the Constitution to send agents overseas as it pertains to our elections here,” Durand explained.

The CCM president also stressed that no injunction is in effect as it pertains to the reforms which his organization is demanding.

The Government of Dominica recently released ‘a timeline of key milestones’ in its efforts to facilitate electoral reform and blamed Loftus Durand and the CCM for preventing “the Government from seeking parliamentary approval” for amendments to the Registration of Electors Act by filing an injunction at the High Court.

“There is absolutely no injunction now as we speak in effect as it pertains to the reform that we are talking about,” Durand stated.

He said the CCM’s decision to file an injunction was promoted by two things which the government attempted to legislate.

“One, they tried to give the Commission the power to send people or agents overseas to confirm or reconfirm people who are on the electors’ list and secondly, they tried to give the Commission the power to issue a National ID Card.”

He said that from the CCM’s perspective, this is not what the Commission is mandated to do by law.

Durand explained that when he went to the court seeking an injunction, the government, who he claims was under pressure, withdrew the Bills from Parliament and indicated that they would seek further consultation with the public.

“When we went to the court on that matter the judge in her wisdom said, seeing that the government withdrew those Bills from being tabled in Parliament, then in reality there is nothing to injunct…………….she has no power; the court has no power or no jurisdiction to injunct anything,” Durand recounted.

The CCM has been actively advocating for electoral reform for free and fair elections in Dominica since January 2018, through its weekly radio programme, a public education campaign and a number of public protests against such issues as the government’s proposed amendment to the Elections Act.