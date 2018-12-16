President of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), Loftus Durand, plans to make good his promise to continue protesting for electoral reform in Dominica.

He has issued a rallying call to all Dominicans who support the cause to gather in Roseau from 10:00 am tomorrow, to continue to make known to the Electoral Commission, their demands for free and fair elections in Dominica. Elections are constitutionally due in Dominica in 2020.

Addressing a crowd of protesters on Saturday December 15, 2018, which had assembled on Cross Street and Church Street, next to McMillans gas station, to drive home their message of electoral reform to the Commission, Durand urged his troops not to relent.

“We had gotten permission from the owner of the house of Jewel Street to use that place as our platform for our protest, but when we arrived, we saw the entire place barricaded. So, here we are and God works in mysterious ways: perfect place and bigger crowd,” the CCM president said.

He told the very active crowd who braved the rain and sun, that they should stick together and continue the “struggle for electoral reform” on the island.

“God is good all the time and all the time God is good. We will not relent; we are here today and our aim is to get our message across. We will be back here on Monday December 17, 2018, to continue the struggle so they can get the message,” he said.

Durand also told his audience that he has the backing of international organizations who, he claims, are “monitoring” the situation in Dominica. “I have sent them photos of the events. They are with us and are monitoring what is happening…I can’t call names for security reasons but this is important to us and for you to know what is going go,” he stated.

Also addressing the group was caretaker of the Roseau Valley constituency for the United Workers Party (UWP), Ronald Charles, who called on those gathered to “be ready and prepared” for the long haul.

“We are going to come back here on Monday…Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until we get this electoral reform,” Charles stated.