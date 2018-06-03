In the Aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which significantly impacted the islands of the Caribbean in September 2017, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) launched the “CDEMA Legacy Project”. The aim of this project is to support the recovery and reconstruction efforts in Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, British Virgin Islands (BVI) and Turks & Caicos Islands, which were severely impacted. In light of this, emphasis is placed on assisting single, female-headed families, the elderly, and persons with physical and mental challenges.

The Legacy Project was launched in Antigua and Barbuda in April 2018 with a donation of US$50,000.00 to provide assistance to approved beneficiaries. This was done in partnership with the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS), Antigua and Barbuda as they undertook their Transitional Social Protection Programme.

Consequently, 270 displaced persons from the island of Barbuda were provided with vouchers in the denominations of 50 US dollars, 100 US dollars and 250 US dollars. The vouchers were used to purchase necessities such as food and hygiene products. Three suppliers, two in Antigua and one in Barbuda, were contracted to provide the supplies between May 1 and 24, 2018.

Director of NODS, Mr. Philmore Mullin said that the Project ran smoothly and the NODS was able to successfully distribute vouchers to the 270 beneficiaries. He also expressed gratitude to CDEMA for spearheading this initiative.

A beneficiary, Maritza Crogman, shared “The hurricane was very hard for me. I lost everything. My grandson and family suffered from the trauma. They do not want to go back to Barbuda. The voucher programme is helpful to me at the moment. It is a good idea”.