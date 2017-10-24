The following is an announcement from The Commonwealth of Dominica, Ontario Association (CDOA:

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO HELP PACK AND SORT SUPPLIES FOR DOMINICA

Every day from Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 from 3:00pm to 10:00pm & Saturdays from 10 – 2 @ Twilight Unit 10, 55 Nugget in Scarborough. Bring your gloves if you can.

For further information contact Fran Delsol 416 578 6649 or Zisker Mills 416 447 5886.

CDOA UPCOMING EVENTS

Event Date Location Flag Raising Ceremony Friday Nov. 03/17 Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto City Hall Podium 39th Anniversary Independence Gala Saturday Nov. 04/17 Le Parc Banquet Centre, 8432 Leslie Street (Leslie S of Hwy 7) Independence Church Service Sunday Nov .12/17 Location to be announced Children’s Christmas Party Sunday Dec. 10/17 Lawrence Heights Community Center. 5 Replin Rd(Lawrence & Allen Rd) Dominica’s Got Talent Postponed. Date TBA North York Momerial Hall ( 5110 Yonge Street)