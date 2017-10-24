The following is an announcement from The Commonwealth of Dominica, Ontario Association (CDOA:
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO HELP PACK AND SORT SUPPLIES FOR DOMINICA
Every day from Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 from 3:00pm to 10:00pm & Saturdays from 10 – 2 @ Twilight Unit 10, 55 Nugget in Scarborough. Bring your gloves if you can.
For further information contact Fran Delsol 416 578 6649 or Zisker Mills 416 447 5886.
|
|
|Event
|Date
|Location
|Flag Raising Ceremony
|Friday Nov. 03/17
|Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto City Hall Podium
|39th Anniversary Independence Gala
|Saturday Nov. 04/17
|Le Parc Banquet Centre, 8432 Leslie Street (Leslie S of Hwy 7)
|Independence Church Service
|Sunday Nov .12/17
|Location to be announced
|Children’s Christmas Party
|Sunday Dec. 10/17
|Lawrence Heights Community Center. 5 Replin Rd(Lawrence & Allen Rd)
|Dominica’s Got Talent
|Postponed. Date TBA
|North York Momerial Hall ( 5110 Yonge Street)
|
|The CDOA has a limited number of Commonwealth of Dominica large flags (60X36) for sale, with the correct colour parrot – purple! $20.00
You can also get 16 x 12 flags on a stick for $2.50
First come. First Served.
Contact Zisker 416 447 5886 if you are interested in purchasing one.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.