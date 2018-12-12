Chairman of the Marigot Village Council, Egbert Jeremy, is calling on the government to place immediate attention on the much-talked-about Marigot Hospital.

His comments came following a tragic accident which occurred in that community on Tuesday leaving one young lady dead.

The Marigot Hospital was shut down in 2016 due to mold and fungus infestation and before that, it was shut down because of a severe termite infection.

“We are appealing to whoever it is; we need our hospital or even a Trauma Centre in Marigot,” Jeremy said during an interview on Q-95 Radio Hot Seat Programme on Wednesday.

According to him, one cannot prevent death, however what he witnessed yesterday brought sadness to his heart.

Jeremy believes that if the Marigot Hospital was functional, the young lady may have survived, while the other individuals who were involved in that accident could be properly stabilized.

“I know what has been happening in Marigot for the longest while. Our hospital was demolished and we have promises that we should get a hospital very soon and the people are really pussyfooting on that situation; they are not doing anything,” he complained.

He called on Marigot residents to come together to do something about what is happening there.

“We are being placed on the back burner and we only get sometimes, what is left behind,” Jeremy remarked.

He is also appealing to the rest of the Dominican population to join residents of Marigot to dialogue with those in charge to do something about what is happening in Dominica and Marigot.

In May 2018, Health Minister Dr. Kenneth Darroux, said site clearing for the construction of the Marigot Hospital began in May 2018.

The Government has already announced that the Government of Mexico had committed US$5-million for the construction of the hospital.

In March this year, Darroux said the government was awaiting the designs from the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), to construct the hospital.