Chairperson of CARICOM Commission on Marijuana supports legalizing the herbDominica News Online - Tuesday, November 20th, 2018 at 8:29 AM
Chairperson of the CARICOM Regional Commission on Marijuana, Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, has expressed her support for the legalization of marijuana.
Antoine, who is also Dean of Law at the University of the West Indies (UWI) was a guest speaker at a National Consultation on Marijuana held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Friday.
She said that while she was “sitting on the fence” when the work of the Commission started, now that its work is complete, she’s convinced that the law regarding the use of marijuana in the region needs to change.
“So it may well be that we can argue about in what ways the law needs to change, and in fact, the report gives more than one avenue and as you heard, about decriminalization, legalization, we gave different paths to change,” Professor Antoine said. “I personally think it should be legalization and there are concrete reasons for saying that.”
She explained that the Commission’s report provides logical reasons for that position both in terms of social justice issues and financial issues.
“But there’s also the path of decriminalization, for those of you who don’t know, it would mean that it would still be an offence but it will not be a criminal offence. So, there’s that possibility as well,” the law professor added.
She said based on the findings of Commission, the vast majority of people in the Commonwealth Caribbean also believe that the law is unjust and needs to change.
“That was the clear message in our public consultations. It’s also the message we got from polls that we did….there is, I would say without any doubt, overwhelming support for law reform moving away from what we call prohibition, meaning, it’s totally outlawed by the law; you become a criminal, criminalization because of it,” Dr. Antoine pointed out.
She said research has shown that prominent persons in the region are supporting law reform on marijuana.
“It is also important to note how many very prominent persons in the region have come out in support of change, Chief Justices, Magistrates, Church leaders, Judges, Social Workers, Educators, Doctors, DPP’s, Members of Parliament, Senior member of the Bar, these are all voices across the region that we have harnessed and many of them have to do with social justice issues, others of course economics, some to do with the medical marijuana which is the buzz these days,” she noted.
Antoine revealed that some statistics in Barbados, showed that in a very short space of time, public opinion for those who want law reform grew to over 63 percent in 2017, “and I believe it is higher now.”
However, she said that in its report which was presented to CARICOM governments, the Commission recommends regulation of the sale of marijuana.
“We are suggesting a regulated approach, it doesn’t mean everywhere you go downtown you should be able to buy it,” she said. “We do understand that if you do legalize it, it might be experimental, people might want to go and experiment for the first couple months which is what the experience we are seeing elsewhere, but it intends to flatten itself out…”
She indicated that multi-nationals are, in fact, already in the region, “and what is going to happen, even in terms of trying to change International Treaty the Caribbean has an authoritative voice or can have an authoritative voice in changing because of the historical cultural significance on Cannabis in our part of the world we can join with Canada, Uruguay, Israel, these countries who have been ahead and really pressure to change International Treaty so that we don’t have all these money laundering and all these other problems we have…”
Antoine said the Heads of State should be working towards that.
“Not Jamaica trying to do it on its own, Dominica trying to do it on their own,” she remarked. “It needs to have an authoritative voice and have a proper road map.”
Wow thw way the world goes now is as long as the majority is for it then theyll just jump on the bandwagon to not feel left out. Seems group think is the in thing now. The same folks who would look down on a man for smoking or planting the herb are the same ones more vocal for the legalization all because of politics. it not research theyve done or had a positive experience or negative. Its just they dont want to be left out and defend their position on why it shouldnt be legalized.
I am in agreement with what she has said, the research and consultation has been done so we just have to be unified. Legalization is a must. I must add, what will give impetus to the approach is actually including in the consultations that will be on going, although CARICOM has already done much of the necessary, is the inclusion of the historical aspect of marijuana prohibition, the role that racism played in making it illegal in the first place. There also needs to be discussion on amnesty for those who are still imprisoned and/or have been victimized by the unjust laws against marijuana. It’s high time we get to that point, and as she said Israel, Uruguay etc have done it and their citizens are benefiting greatly from legalization.
Further more we are selfish! Here us is their choice but we know this is dangerous for their sanity and health.
The world is confused now. Gay /same sex marriages! Now Marijuana abused by our young people & we visibly see the results of such abuse. We know for a fact that the herb has medicinal purposes but we must tread carefully. Smoking be it marijuana or tobacco, cigarette is bad for the lungs. Even burning bush etc in residential communities is bad as it opens the way for respiratory problems. Just as well as alcohol. Bad when abused kidney etc. Whilst we say we are a God fearing person, we do not esteem others more than us. If we did, we would stand resolutely against anything to destroy our youth or any person. We have forsaken our Heavenly Father & his word. We think we are so smart of our own accord not realizing without God we can do nothing. God is the one who gives us talents to be used for his glory and honor. To believe that we gave us thus, we are heading to destruction. See around us confused persons. Smart without wisdom. No common sense. Enemy laughing confused
Let’s make no mistake about it. If all PM wants to do is legalize a small portion for religious purposes he might as well live it as is now because in my opinion it will only cause more young people to smoke freely. However if we look at the financial aspect of it as a plant, I believe legalizing it will be more profitable for us and our young people in particular. No I am not saying they will make millions out of it but if we can have at least 500 cannabis farmers making $300 a month, from the sale of cannabis, that would make a huge difference. Off course it would have to be managed properly just as the banana industry was well managed before. Government would have to look for the markets and put themselves in a position where the cannabis farmer sells to the government and the government does the exporting. In addition they would be able to sell to local hucksters and foreigners that want to come here legally to buy in bulk. God blessed of with rich soil and water so we need to use
That’s why I appreciate Mr. Linton and the UWP so much. Mr. Linton always seems to far ahead on the issues and always seems to be so well informed on just about any given subject, unlike the PM that always trying to catchup. I was not always a fan of Linton and the UWP but honestly speaking over the years they won my heart. As I listen to Ms. Antoine I am saying to myself that’s what Linton and UWP have been saying for a while now. I am a born again believer and I don’t do weed or cannabis though I must admit that I did it before I knew the Lord and legalize or not I have no desire for it because the Lord filled that void that was in my life. But Let’s be real people; PM wants to legalize a small portion for religious purposes only, whereas Linton wants it fully legalized for economical, medicinal and religious reasons. Legalizing a small portion will cause the negative effect of it to be worse than it now because that will only encourage young people to smoke.