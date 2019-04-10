Charged with deception, Dr. Peter Ducreay responds

Phlebotomist, Dr. Peter Ducreay who, along with his wife, was recently charged with two counts of deception, has responded publicly to those charges.

The charges stem from a police investigation into complaints about a phlebotomy course that was being offered by Dr. Ducreay in Dominica.

DNO was informed by reliable sources, that reports had been made that contrary to what Ducreay’s students had allegedly been told, certificates received by those who participated in the course at the Nu Age Wellness Center here, are not accredited and carry no weight.

The centre, in its advertisement, also said graduates can put PBT (Phlebotomy Technician) after their name and can sit for international certification with the American Society of Clinical Pathologists (ASCP).

Dr. Ducreay and his wife, who worked with him, were both charged with two counts of deception and released on $10,000.00 bail each.

Ducreay, in a statement to DNO, contends that the main issue arising from the deception allegation is whether or not the center director had communicated to students who inquired about the course, that it is accredited.

“Since 99 % of the director’s communication with students who inquired about the course have been by WhatsApp messages, it means therefore that the allegation of deception should be contained in those messages,” he said. “No one has come forth to show the WhatsApp messages which would show the deception and that is: “the course is accredited”

Ducreay points out that when prospective students respond to the advertisement regarding the course, these are the questions that are mainly asked : What”s the price of the course?, What”s the duration of the course?, Can I pay by installment?, What are the pre-requisites?

He says the question regarding accreditation has rarely been asked and if it it’s asked, the response will be, ” The course is not accredited.”

“It’s unfortunate that some persons who did the course and never asked about accreditation are now making this accreditation story their central theme.They had all the time in the world to ask, but now jumping on the bandwagon in a satanic attempt to denigrate a person,” Ducreay complains.

He says the following are the facts regarding the course that have consistently been expressed:

A six weeks Phlebotomy course with 3 weeks of theory and 3 weeks of practicals. At end of the course, students sit a final exam of 100 multiple choice questions with 70 % pass mark.

Students who pass, graduate with a certificate given by Nu Age Wellness Center.

Students who receive a certificate can then go on to sit the ASCP exam which can be done overseas like U.S.A, Europe, and in Caribbean islands such as Trinidad.

“At no time have I said or written that the course is accredited. As director, I know that I did not need to say that the course is accredited to have students sign up. Other Universities operating in the Caribbean, which are not accredited, receive hundreds of students for their programs,” Ducreay insists.

“If accreditation was of paramount importance to students why can no one provide the WhatsApp messages from me that states so. Why didn’t they ask that pertinent question of accreditation?” Ducreay asks, noting that “since 99 % of my communication with prospective or current students is by WhatsApp messages, someone should be able to show that communication regarding accreditation.”

He mentions the story of a lady from St.Maarten who, earlier this year, sent him a WhatsApp message vexpressing her interest in the course.

“She wanted to do the theoretical part by correspondence/ online and then come to Dominica for the practicals. She gave U.S$500 to her Dominican attorney friend who was on St.Maarten at the time, to give to me as down payment for the course,” he recounts. “She then asked me if the course was accredited. My WhatsApp message back was ;” The course is not accredited.”

Ducreay says he does not presently have that message on his phone but it can be confirmed with “the prominent attorney who can get in touch with his friend.”

He says that he has documents to show from ASCP in which they ask for the names of his students who want to sit the exam. So, ASCP exam registration, he maintains, would be easy.

The issue, he points out, has been that most students who graduated were not proactive in registering and sitting the exam.

“To reiterate, I’m categorically denying that I’ve ever said or written or put on an advertisement that the certificate received from the center is accredited,” Ducreay insists in his statement.