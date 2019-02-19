Charles supports geothermal project but concerned about land acquisitionDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 19th, 2019 at 12:07 PM
The Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Roseau Valley Constituency, Senator Ronald Charles has expressed support of the construction of a geothermal plant located in Laudat but has concerns about what he says are land acquisition issues associated with the project.
He made the statement while addressing the media here recently.
“Let me first put on record that I do support the geothermal project,” he said. “It is a project I believe if it is properly managed, it will bring great benefits to the people of Dominica and the Roseau Valley by extension.”
Charles said, however, one of the concerns regarding the project is the issue of land acquisition.
“The issue of land acquisition is not only a concern and a deep concern for the people of the Laudat Village, but it is a concern for those who are lending us the money too which is the World Bank,” he stated.
“I strongly recommend that we cannot continue to have a situation where an important aspect of the project needs to be catered for and that is land acquisition,” Charles noted. “And up today we cannot get any confirmation as to whether or not that is done and there are a lot of complaints coming from many of the land owners as it relates to the land acquisition.”
Charles went on to say that in his capacity as an attorney, he will continue to assist anybody, especially those who are directly affected in terms of that land acquisition so that they can bring some relief to these people.
Well said Mr. Ronald Charles and I am impressed that you, in the Opposition Party, has verbally expressed your support for the Geothermal Project as well as looking into the concerns of landowners impacted. Economic investment and development is the responsibility of both the DLP and UWP. We need Revenue- -Generating-Investment business in Dominica.
We need more candidates like you, Mr. Charles, in the Opposition Party.
Regards,
Vincent Rolle
Houston, Texas USA
Well done Ronald, we all need to start asking the present government and Skerrit some serious questions and we need to insist on proper answers.
We will not support nor oppose blandly. Support will ve in the beat interest of the community and Dominica. Way to go Charles! Look it for the people and the people will keep you in office.