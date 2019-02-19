The Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Roseau Valley Constituency, Senator Ronald Charles has expressed support of the construction of a geothermal plant located in Laudat but has concerns about what he says are land acquisition issues associated with the project.

He made the statement while addressing the media here recently.

“Let me first put on record that I do support the geothermal project,” he said. “It is a project I believe if it is properly managed, it will bring great benefits to the people of Dominica and the Roseau Valley by extension.”

Charles said, however, one of the concerns regarding the project is the issue of land acquisition.

“The issue of land acquisition is not only a concern and a deep concern for the people of the Laudat Village, but it is a concern for those who are lending us the money too which is the World Bank,” he stated.

“I strongly recommend that we cannot continue to have a situation where an important aspect of the project needs to be catered for and that is land acquisition,” Charles noted. “And up today we cannot get any confirmation as to whether or not that is done and there are a lot of complaints coming from many of the land owners as it relates to the land acquisition.”

Charles went on to say that in his capacity as an attorney, he will continue to assist anybody, especially those who are directly affected in terms of that land acquisition so that they can bring some relief to these people.