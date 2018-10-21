This video shows a small group of people protesting the establishment of a concrete plant in the north of Dominica. They claim it will affect human and marine health in the area. Interestingly, while all of the protesters at the forefront of this demonstration may be Dominican citizens, many of them do not appear to be natural-born Dominicans. So, where are the natural-born Dominicans, particularly the residents of the area ? Why aren’t more of us involved in this protest action?