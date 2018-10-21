CHECK THIS OUT: A sign of Dominican apathy?Dominica News Online - Sunday, October 21st, 2018 at 11:35 AM
This video shows a small group of people protesting the establishment of a concrete plant in the north of Dominica. They claim it will affect human and marine health in the area. Interestingly, while all of the protesters at the forefront of this demonstration may be Dominican citizens, many of them do not appear to be natural-born Dominicans. So, where are the natural-born Dominicans, particularly the residents of the area ? Why aren’t more of us involved in this protest action?
1 Comment
The climate resilient prime minister does not seem to care much about the environment. I wonder how much he made from this project to look the other way.