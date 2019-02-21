Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Dame Janice Pereira has hailed the work done in the court in Dominica after the passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2017. The court in Dominica suffered extensive damage including its furniture and equipment and was out of commission for over one year.

This resulted in lawyers and also the Dominica Bar Association staging protesting action and writing letters to the Minister for Justice, Rayburn Blackmoore and the attorney general as they felt that “not enough was being done to have the court repaired in a timely manner.”

In its first sitting at the refurbished high court building in Roseau, CJ Pereira expressed pleasure on behalf of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in sitting in the refurbished building.

“We are pleased to see the work done…it looks quite impressive and knowing what happened, to see where we are now is quite pleasing. Given everything, we are happy to be sitting here. We see now equipment, television monitors and the whole aethestics of the court has changed,” she said.

The Chief Justice said she hoped that members of the legal profession will use the opportunity to work harder to their advantage. She also expressed the hope that the civil court will also soon be ready so that lawyers can work in a more settled environment.