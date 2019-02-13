Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Dame Janice Pereira, on Tuesday, presented state-of-the art equipment valued at US$50 thousand dollars to the Dominica High Court.

Justice Pereira made the donation on behalf of the Jurist Project.

The JURIST Project (Judicial Reform and Institutional Strengthening Project) is a five year regional Caribbean judicial reform initiative funded under an arrangement with the Government of Canada.

In making the presentation, Justice Pereira called on those using the new court system to make good use of the system.

“This is a historic day for the court in Dominica in the handing over ceremony of the state-of-the art equipment,” she said.

“No one will forget the ravages of Hurricane Maria. It was a time of despair because we, the the court in Dominica where activities had to take place, all that had to be cancelled,” she said.

According to the Chief Justice, the condition of courts in Dominica made it difficult for months for lawyers and litigants.

“Your rights etc to justice was gone for months but I am pleased to see your remarkable spirit of resilience for as fierce as Hurricane Maria was, you moved into a sense of normalcy as the nature isle,” she stated.

She continued, ” We left no stones unturned to have the courts reopened with modern state of the art equipment with ICT from the JURIST PROJECT.”

She thanked the government of Dominica for its help and also the Registrar and his staff for the work done after Hurricane Maria.

“There is a lesson to be learnt from disaster. We can’t control nature but we can control how we recover from it and have an implemented recovery plan,” the CJ stated.

Registrar Ossie Walsh who chaired the proceedings, was full of praise for his staff for the work done after hurricane Maria and the Chief Justice for her guidance and leadership.

“She has created history as the first female CJ in the OECS since 2012 and is piloting lots of reforms in the courts,” Walsh said.

Since acquiring the new equipment, the court was able to sit in St. Lucia and deal with case management matters in Dominica.

The equipment which was donated includes computers, scanners and video cameras.