The People’s Republic of China has promised to continue projects it started in Dominica before the passage of Hurricane Maria.

Among the projects are the construction of the new National Hospital, the York Valley Bridge, and the West Coast Road Rehabilitation Project.

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Lu Kun said the projects were stopped by the hurricane but he hopes they restart soon when conditions improve.

“All of us hope that these projects will restart soon but we all need to wait some time,” he said at a signing ceremony for new aid assistance to Dominica earlier this week, adding that assessments of damages, debris and project quality needs must be done first.

Ambassador Kun reported that the advanced working groups involved in the projects will return to Dominica soon.

“And these projects will resume construction when conditions permit it,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Kun said a new Chinese medical team has been selected and is ready to come to Dominica “to provide high quality” medical care.

A contract was signed between the Government of Dominica and the Government of the People’s Republic of China earlier this year for the team to come here.

“This will enhance our substantial cooperation for post-hurricane medical service in Dominica,” he stated.