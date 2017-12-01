China commits to ongoing projects in DominicaDominica News Online - Friday, December 1st, 2017 at 12:04 PM
The People’s Republic of China has promised to continue projects it started in Dominica before the passage of Hurricane Maria.
Among the projects are the construction of the new National Hospital, the York Valley Bridge, and the West Coast Road Rehabilitation Project.
Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Lu Kun said the projects were stopped by the hurricane but he hopes they restart soon when conditions improve.
“All of us hope that these projects will restart soon but we all need to wait some time,” he said at a signing ceremony for new aid assistance to Dominica earlier this week, adding that assessments of damages, debris and project quality needs must be done first.
Ambassador Kun reported that the advanced working groups involved in the projects will return to Dominica soon.
“And these projects will resume construction when conditions permit it,” he stated.
Meanwhile, Kun said a new Chinese medical team has been selected and is ready to come to Dominica “to provide high quality” medical care.
A contract was signed between the Government of Dominica and the Government of the People’s Republic of China earlier this year for the team to come here.
“This will enhance our substantial cooperation for post-hurricane medical service in Dominica,” he stated.
8 Comments
The sad thing is, nothing that is made in China is strong whether hospital, bridge, road, clothes, shoes, food nothing!!! So once we have to depend on made in China for our development we will have to do it all over again every 6 months whether is a light rain or a passing cloud. The world knows China don’t build to last
But having said that the next question is, if not China then who? Not the US because they won’t give Skerrit money. Not Canada, Uk, France or any of the countries that stand up for transparency. So Skerrit has found a true partner in China and China has found a true lover in Skerrit. They are both in it for their personal advantage and Dominica is just used as the venue
The projects that are undertaken by China are all important ones. I just hope that they all come to completion with no strings attached. One has to always guard against ulterior motives when dealing with the Chinese. Their business people ‘invade’ these poor countries, set up shop, and sell the citizens poor inferior quality goods. We become a ready market for their substandard goods and cholesterol-laden food. Right now Africa and the Caribbean are in their crosshairs.
People, please, please, understand that most of the civil construction /reconstruction project presently been undertaken , will not survive another Maria…..it will take at least 1.5 billion, Usd to build real climate resilient structures throughout Dominica……if we’re going to sleep with China, we better have a morning after pill!
China we need an international airport
I personally do not trust China and at the same time I DO NOT trust the person of Roosevelt Skerrit. Unfortunately Skerrit is PM of Dominica and as a result he chose to go to bed with China. As such, Skerrit badly needs China if he is going to remain in office and China badly needs Skerrit to remain in office to protect their unfinished business. I just can’t trust the two PERIOD
You can stay out of the country we wont miss you
one of the primary problems is Dominica is non tolerance for differing views..