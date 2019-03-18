China-Dominica Friendship Day to be held on March 23rdPress release of the Chinese Embassy - Monday, March 18th, 2019 at 10:57 AM
The Chinese Embassy in Dominica will celebrate the 15th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the People’s Republic of China and the Commonwealth of Dominica on Saturday, March 23rd 2019, with an event named China-Dominica Friendship Day.
A release from the Chinese Embassy states that the event, which is open to the public, will be held at the Goodwill Parish Hall, Roseau, from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday, March 23rd 2019.
The event will feature an exhibition on Chinese food and culture as well as a live performance by Fanatik Band of Dominica. In addition, 15 people from among those who attend, will get the chance through special tickets, to win attractive prizes.
According to the Chinese Embassy, due to space limitations, a maximum of 500 people will be able to attend the event.
3 Comments
Kei sort sa so my lovely Dominica come what next with china
china is friend with no one, once you cant pay your loan they own your establishment like what they are doing in africa, tibet and other countries where they signed MOU with corrupt government officials
Nice. One year they held colourful live performances displays at the Awarak House of Culture. Hoping to see one this year.