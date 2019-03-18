The Chinese Embassy in Dominica will celebrate the 15th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the People’s Republic of China and the Commonwealth of Dominica on Saturday, March 23rd 2019, with an event named China-Dominica Friendship Day.

A release from the Chinese Embassy states that the event, which is open to the public, will be held at the Goodwill Parish Hall, Roseau, from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday, March 23rd 2019.

The event will feature an exhibition on Chinese food and culture as well as a live performance by Fanatik Band of Dominica. In addition, 15 people from among those who attend, will get the chance through special tickets, to win attractive prizes.

According to the Chinese Embassy, due to space limitations, a maximum of 500 people will be able to attend the event.