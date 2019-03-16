The Chinese Embassy in Dominica, on behalf of the Government of the People’s Republic of China, through the National Health Commission of China, on Friday March 15, 2019, donated medical equipment and supplies to the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Princess Margaret Hospital.The small medical donation, consisting of mainly of urology and ophthalmology equipment and supplies, is valued at two hundred and forty-one thousand, seven hundred and eighty Eastern Caribbean dollars (EC$241,780.00).

These equipment and supplies will be used to support the Chinese’s Medical Team based at the Princess Margret Hospital, to provide more advanced medical services for the people of Dominica. The team includes a cardiologist, an Oncologist, an Ophthalmologist and an Urologist.

Wang Quanhuo, Chief Economic and Commercial Officer of the Chinese Embassy presented the medical equipment and supplies, while the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Health and Social Services, Letitia Lestrade- Wyke, signed on behalf of the Ministry upon receiving the donation.