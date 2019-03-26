On March 23, 2019, the Chinese Embassy in Dominica held a public event, “China-Dominica Friendship Day”, in celebration of the 15th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic of China and the Commonwealth of Dominica.

H.E. Charles Savarin, President of Dominica and Mrs. Savarin, Mr. Eliud Williams, former President of Dominica, Mrs. Melissa Skerrit, wife of Prime Minister of Dominica, Mrs. Miriam Blanchard, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, as well as other people from Dominica and the Chinese community, totaling over 200, attended the event.

H.E. Charles Savarin, President of Dominica and H.E. Lu Kun, Chinese Ambassador to Dominica delivered speeches at the function.

President Savarin spoke highly of the development of China-Dominica relations. He recalled the major assistance China provided to Dominica in areas of infrastructure, agriculture, education and medical services, saying the assistance has helped a lot in promoting Dominica’s economic and social development and improving people’s lives.

He said China is a true friend of Dominica, helping in the recovery efforts after Dominica suffered devastating tropical storms. The event “China-Dominica Friendship Day” is the best manifestation of the close China-Dominica relations, which are going to be even better in the future.

Ambassador Lu Kun applauded the wise decision the government of Dominica made 15 years ago to establish diplomatic relations with China and expressed appreciation to those who have made positive contributions to the development of bilateral relations.

Lu said over the past 15 years of diplomatic relations, China and Dominica have continued to strengthen their relations and expand their areas of cooperation, which has widely benefitted the people of two countries.

Lu stressed that friendship between the people holds the key to sound state-to-state relations. This event aims to strengthen such friendship so as to lay a solid foundation for the bilateral relations. Lu expressed his wishes that the flower of friendship continues to blossom and the tree of cooperation keeps yielding more fruits.

“China-Dominica Friendship Day” consists of Chinese Culture Exhibition, Chinese Food Exhibition, Chinese Products Exhibition, Medical Services and Poker Magic Show. In addition, performances and Q&A sections were arranged. Dominican students performed martial arts and recorder playing. In particular, the Dominican singer sang famous Chinese songs, Jasmine Flower and Friends, bringing the show to a climax. The event was unanimously praised by the attendees.