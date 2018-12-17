Chinese fined for entering Dominica with false passportsDominica News Online - Monday, December 17th, 2018 at 9:29 AM
Four Chinese nationals have been fined $700.00 each or two months in jail, after being found guilty in a Roseau magistrate court, of entering Dominica with false passports.
On December the 9th, 2018, five Chinese were arrested at the Douglas Charles airport when they were caught trying to enter the country with passports from the Republic of Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
The five were charged and subsequently appeared at the magistrate’s court in Roseau where four of them pleaded guilty and the charge against the fifth was dropped.
The maximum fine for such offence is $3000.00.
Meanwhile people entering the US illegaly are supposed to be victims right? And the president is wrong for trying to enforce immigration laws. Bunch of hypocrites. If you all think entering on a fake passport deserves a harsh punishment how much more should illegally crossing a border, using fake social security to get jobs and benefits, overstaying visas, lieing to immigration to go have babies for citizenship etc should get? Wrong is wrong whoever is the perpetrator
BTW the chinese are also notorious for abusing the anchor baby loophole. Go figure
“Lord help this nation” their is no need for name calling like that. Maybe that’s what the law required, or it was a honest mistake. what more allyou want put them in prison and throw away the key. Quick to anger slow to judge as they say,we do not know the full facts.
Just wanted to take the opportunity to wish the entire DNO team a blessed and happy holiday season.
All the best
Daryl
ADMIN: Thank you, we wish you the same as well.
And in the mean time people are being jailed in China for practicing christianity.
This is a perfect example of what’s wrong. I’ll stop
This guys underestimated our country they thought we didn’t have system in place to detect their fake passports,I hope they contact their country to check if they’re criminals,
just a slap on the wrist as usual.. what if it were a Dominican caught trying to enter their country with fake passports… OH
Just $700.00…r joke dat na
Thats a joke or what? Were they then released, deported, or held on remand? Max fine 3000 but asked to pay 700. Hmmmmm. The magistrate might as well hugged and kiss them and put boi carib bouquets around thier neck and have a welcoming ceremony.
Wait aren’t you the same guy who was making a big fuss about Trump’s immigration policies? The irony
Dominica is a FREE PORT lmao!! $700 is money to charge someone for entering a country illegally stupes. D/A a f#*king joke of a country smh.. They charging u hard for d same Marijuana they wanna legalize dr and for fake passport not even 1K PFF jokers!! #Di country nice.. :D
It is all well and good to be crying foul. How many Dominicans are all over the world living in countries on expired visas? How many have entered other countries via the “back door”?
Some of you people love to pontificate, but all you have to do is look in the mirror.
$ 700 fine what kind of deterrent is that?
So you mean to tell me that is the fine them chien getting for entering our country illegally? this is nonsense, them cross-eyes getting away with anything once they land in Dominica. Let a Dominican try that in china and see if you ever seeing the light of dAY AGAIN.