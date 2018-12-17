Four Chinese nationals have been fined $700.00 each or two months in jail, after being found guilty in a Roseau magistrate court, of entering Dominica with false passports.

On December the 9th, 2018, five Chinese were arrested at the Douglas Charles airport when they were caught trying to enter the country with passports from the Republic of Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The five were charged and subsequently appeared at the magistrate’s court in Roseau where four of them pleaded guilty and the charge against the fifth was dropped.

The maximum fine for such offence is $3000.00.