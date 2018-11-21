Deputy Prime Minister, Reginald Austrie, has said that the completion of the US$3 million Chinese-funded restoration project for Dominica, marks a major milestone in the journey in building a more resilient country.

His remarks were made at a signing ceremony held at the Dominica State College (DSC) recently.

“This official handing over ceremony for the restoration of priority buildings in Dominica following the passage of Maria really marks a major milestone in the journey in building a more resilient country,” he said.

Austrie continued, “I will say to you this is not the end, but this is just another step as we continue to rebuild and reconstruct, but I always say it’s a brand new Dominica which calls for all hands, all hearts and all minds to make the continuation of this journey productive…”

He thanked the People’s Republic of China for continuing to assist Dominica during difficult times.

Meantime, China’s Ambassador to Dominica, His Excellency Lu Kun, said in times of difficulty, the Chinese Government and the people stood closely with Dominica.

“We are happy that the project is now completed and achieved great success, benefiting about 500 homes across the country,” he stated.

Lu Kun added, “Six buildings at the Princess Margaret Hospital, 5 medical centers, two schools and 6 buildings at the Dominica State College.”

The restoration project, while funded by the Chinese, was executed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).