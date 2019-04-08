Christian Union Primary wins jeopardy competition

Alliyanah Honore, Destinee Bertand and Tay-j Ferreira of the Christian Union Primary School have won the 2nd annual Primary Schools Science Jeopardy Competition.

In 2nd place was Aiden Calme, Odiamar Wallace and Heinstein Wallance of the Bense Primary school and Kesha Darroux, Jessie Hilaire and Delano Sorhaindo of the Morne Jaune Primary came in 3rd place.

The grand final was held at Alliance Francais on April 5th, 2019 at 10:00am.

Education officer, Samuel Owoeye said he hopes this competition will assist Dominica’s development in terms of science.

“I’m very happy to witness students coming together to see how science can have an effect on our educational system and I hope that we can create more motivation and inspiration in science so at the end of the day, we can see more development,” he said. “Today will be a day that we remember and as from today in every school we think more about science and we see how we can create more awareness in our community and country on a whole.”

Senior Education Officer of Curriculum Measurement and Evaluation Unit(CMEU), Robert Guiste said new strategies will be added for science in schools’ curriculum.

“Our job is primarily to develop the curriculum, prescribe to you what should be taught in our schools in science and this is based on what we need in Dominica,” he explained.

According to Guiste, Disaster Risks Reduction (DRR) strategies and resilient strategies will be incorporated in the review of the science curriculum.

“We saw what happened after Maria and we see that we need a lot of science to get us back on stream… to prevent what happened during Maria in the future,” he added. “When we go to the schools, we don’t want to see teachers teaching science at the front of the class and students are like empty slates just receiving information. Science is a fun subject; you can take any topic in science and make it fun.”

The Ministry of Education is working with Israeli Humanitarian Aid (IsraAID), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) to strengthen the science curriculum guide.

Other schools which participated in this year’s finals include Atkinson Primary School, Sineku Primary School, Baroness Patricia Scotland Primary School and Colihaut Primary School. Kelleb Laurent Primary School, Roseau Primary School, Bagatelle Primary School, Newtown Primary School and Wotten Waven Primary School also participated.