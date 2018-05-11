Christie Auguiste is Dominica’s new Junior Minister of TourismDominica News Online - Friday, May 11th, 2018 at 12:09 PM
Christie Auguiste from the Kalinago Territory and student of the Orion Academy, is Dominica’s new Junior Minister of Tourism.
She won that title at the annual Tourism Youth Congress held at the Alliance Francaise de la Dominique on Thursday, May 10.
The event, which is a competition for high schools in Dominica, forms part of Tourism Awareness Month which is celebrated every year in May.
Christie was said to be calm, composed and well prepared.
Fannie Gregoire of the Dominica Grammar School secured the 1st place, while Zinielle Vital of the Convent High School placed 2nd.
Esha Baptiste of the Goodwill Secondary and Geyoudena Desir of the Pierre Charles Secondary were also well presented.
Auguiste will represent Dominica at the Caribbean Organisation’s Tourism Youth Congress in the Bahamas carded for October 1 – 5, 2018.
She will also receive US$100 while the school which she attends receives US$200.
Electronic gadgets will also be presented to students.
The main sponsor of the activity is Dominica Discover Authority (DDA).
Keep it up Christie
LOOOL….not an actual minister of cabinet.
Its a school competition where a student acts as a junior minister of tourism
Another Minister again?!