Like most other places that celebrate Christmas, Christmas Eve in Dominica, is usually the busiest time of year for the commercial sector.

Preparations for the festive part of the occasion reaches a climax with businesses and consumers generally putting the finishing touches to their preparations for the event.

Shoppers fill the streets of the city, many of them with their children in tow, looking for that last grocery, household item or gift, perhaps decorations and, of course, toys for the children. Business owners clog the airwaves with advertisements of that last minute special deal. For some of those who take seriously the spiritual aspect of the celebration, there is “midnight mass” to look forward to.

Anticipation of that annual joyous event reaches fever pitch.

The devastating passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017, put a damper on the Christmas celebration that year and so, curious to know whether the Christmas spirit had rebounded along with the physical recovery of the island, DNO went out into the streets of Roseau to talk to people about the spirit of Christmas this year.

One man told us that he lost his job due to Hurricane Maria and didn’t have much money to spend and to buy gifts for his family but this year, he got a new job and he is able to afford a gift for everyone in his household. Another person commented that the festivities were low-keyed this year compared to last year.

“Honestly, I think this year is a little dread compared to last year because last year everybody was trying to make the Christmas season special since they just went through Maria, So, if it was buying ham or whatever, they could, to get into the Christmas spirit, there was a Christmas concert last year and other Christmas events to cheer people up and well Christmas this year is on a low key,” that individual told DNO.

Sharing that same point of view, an older lady added, “Although the town is filled, it does not feel like Christmas. The music being played is not Christmas music and people are passing each other on the road without spreading Christmas cheer. Young boys on the streets smoking and running around bursting bandits, where is the fun in that?”

The line to the ATMs and banks were filled. People commented on the fact that everywhere was crowded; they had to wait for long periods to be served, and the flow of traffic to and from Roseau was also causing delays.

We encountered one customer at a supermarket who commented on the religious aspect of Christmas.

“I don’t believe in Christmas,” the man declared. “I believe it’s a pagan holiday. If we were to go in the bible and talk about the Israelites, there is proof to that.” However, when asked to further explain his point, he said that there was not enough time.

At one of the stores which we visited, a five-year-old girl expressed her gratitude for being able to make it to town this year because she was not able to come and buy any toys last year. Her mother also said that she was happy to see her daughter excited about the trip to town because they reside in Bagatelle (which is located on the eastern side of Dominica) and it is not often that they get the chance to come to town.

From DNO’s sojourn into the streets of Roseau, it would appear that commercial activity has increased this year but we’ve also learned from some of those we spoke to, that increased business activity is not necessarily an accurate reflection of the true Christmas spirit.