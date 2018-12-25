This time of year is a truly wonderful and magical one and Christmas is a season with a beautiful spirit and traditions. One tradition is greeting each other with Merry Christmas wishes. The spirit of giving, expressing love and gratitude and a celebration of love help to make Christmas a very special time of year. Even if you are not a Christian, we can all enjoy the spirit of giving which is truly what this season is all about. “Tis the season to be jolly”, as the saying goes! The practice of wishing others well at Christmas, whether it is with Christmas card wishes or simply by the spoken word, is something which helps to give this time of year a special joyful feeling. Yet we must never forget that Jesus is the reason for this blessed season. Love came down at Christmas. The Bible tells us that God loves us so much that He sent His only Son into the world that we may have life abundantly. The spirit of Christmas should not be just for one day or the season but for the entire year. And I want to recognize our teachers for this love which they extend to the children and youth of our beautiful land who are entrusted in your care day after day. Your task is truly a labour of love. Remember our Lord was also referred to as “Teacher”.

I say to you, our teachers and educators you are so special; you are so unique; you have a heart of gold that sheds true happiness; however, like the Wise Men of old, we should always seek Christ and lay before Him the most precious of gifts: a broken heart and a contrite spirit. We should offer Him our love. We should give Him our willingness to take upon ourselves His name and walk in the path of discipleship. We should promise to remember Him always, to emulate His example, and to go about doing good. The best gift we can give or bring is our best efforts to move ourselves and others forward, one foot in front of the other, walking in the ways He has prepared and taught.

To the people of this blessed nation I express the same sentiments and say to us that we ought to be a grateful people and thank God for preserving us from any major mishaps this year. In spite of the fact that we were threatened by three hurricanes this year we were spared. Let us continue to thank God for his mercies and pray for continued protection as we continue with our recovery process.

May God bless you and your families during this special season; may success be yours always and may you always experience serenity and peace.

Let us rejoice and celebrate the birth of our Saviour and Mentor.

Merry Christmas and a very productive 2019 to all.