Church told to speak out against corruptionBarbados - Tuesday, December 4th, 2018 at 8:29 AM
The church has been reminded to speak out against corruption in the country.
Minister of Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Commerce Dwight Sutherland made the call at the Central Bank Church Village for the Michael Cathedral Centre for Faith and Action Independence Entrepreneurship Expo.
While lauding the church for its contribution to the social development of the nation, Sutherland stressed that the church must not “be quiet in its call for stamping out of corruption, whether within the business arena or society at large”.
The Minister said the island’s potential should not be curtailed by those with ill intentions.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
Oh oh Barbados wants to out shine ‘us’ ….again?
The churches should speak on behalf of the people… one big voice compared to whispers. The churches are also corrupt but seem to have some leverage on the political scale.
Nothing does more damage to a country’s progress that the corruption by those who hold high office, the Ministers of government and their political appointees. They enrich themselves by ill-gotten gains and deprive the rest of the citizens the basic necessities of life and a comfortable living. Look at the present crop of Ministers before they got in government and now. They cannot honestly account for their filthy accumulation of their materialistic gains and their ‘obese’ bank accounts. Look at most ordinary Dominicans, struggling mightily just to keep their heads barely above the surface of the water. They are drowning in debt and sliding into abject poverty. People of influence like the clergy and business entity have to speak out vociferously against the rising tide of corrupt practices and the dumbing down of government..
Silence, by people of influence, when they should protest in the glaring light of boldfaced corruption is a sin.