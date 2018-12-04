The church has been reminded to speak out against corruption in the country.

Minister of Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Commerce Dwight Sutherland made the call at the Central Bank Church Village for the Michael Cathedral Centre for Faith and Action Independence Entrepreneurship Expo.

While lauding the church for its contribution to the social development of the nation, Sutherland stressed that the church must not “be quiet in its call for stamping out of corruption, whether within the business arena or society at large”.

The Minister said the island’s potential should not be curtailed by those with ill intentions.

