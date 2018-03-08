Bridgetown, Barbados. 08th March 2018… From Bridgetown to Basseterre, a corps of professionals and volunteers spread out across communities carrying a message of empowerment and continued progress for women and girls across the region.

Through motivational talks, mentorships, donations, specially organised lunches and giveaways of sweet treats, the various business units of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank joined with various partners across the banks 17 member regional footprint to mark International Women’ Day on Thursday 8th, March, 2018.

The bank’s Chief Executive Officer Gary Brown hailed the outstanding contribution of the “phenomenal women of CIBC FirstCaribbean” to the bank’s growth.

“The active participation of women in every aspect of life – be it in government, business, education, technology or sport – is an integral part of any successful society. CIBC FirstCaribbean is certainly no exception! Our organization continues to grow through the solid leadership and support of our female employees. We cannot thank you enough for your efforts that have ensured that our business remains the well-respected and strong institution it is today,” Brown said in a message to staff.

In the Bahamas two leading women’s charities – P.A.C.E. (Providing Access to Continued Education) and S.T.R.A.W. Inc. Center (Strengthening, Transforming, Restoring, and affirming young Women) – hosted a session for young women on the importance of financial literacy. The bank partnered with the Business and Professional Women’s Club in Barbados, where staff will donate selected items to the club’s shelter for women.

A Day in My Shoes was the theme for the presentation to female secondary school students in the British Virgin Islands as they participated in a seminar where they heard from a number of female professionals. The Antigua business hosted a lunch for the residents of the Sunshine Home for Girls as well as distributed gift packages to residents of the Mustard Seed Ministries Home for Girls.

In Jamaica, staff organised for residents and staff of the Elsie Bernard Girls’ Home to receive dental examinations and cleanings and also presented them with dental hygiene hampers. In St. Lucia the business made a donation to the St. Lucia Crisis Centre, held a mentorship programme for 4th and 5th form female students and made a presentation to female inmates at the Bordelais Correctional Facility.

Teen mothers in St. Kitts will get opportunities for continued self-development when as the business there has partnered with the Ministry of Gender Affairs on their “Project Viola” which offers scholarships and job attachments to teen mothers. The business in St. Vincent and the Grenadines made a presentation of care packages to the maternity ward of the Milton Cato Hospital as well as facilitated a discussion on Early Child Care.

In Curacao, the bank honoured the members of the Fundashon Mami Sa for their work with vulnerable women and children while in Aruba staff passed out cookies to women passing by the bank’s offices at Tanki Flip. The business in Trinidad held a drive encouraging staff members to donate new and second hand business attire to be donated to assist women who are returning to work following some loss or hardship.