Roseau, Dominica, 27th of March, 2017-Lévé Domnik, a non-profit group, continues to make progress in Dominica regarding raising awareness of gender-based violence and verbal and physical abuse.In line with their mission, and as part of the International Women’s Day activities, LévéDomnik hosted a solidarity march to raise the public’s awareness about child abuse and gender-based harassment recently. The march, which wasrepeated,in several other countries across the Caribbean, was organized by Life in Leggings – based in Barbados – and took place in – collaboration with the United Nations Women Organization

CIBC FirstCaribbeanInternational Bank provided financial assistance to the group and staff members also showed their solidarity by participating in the march.

“CIBC FirstCaribbean is proud to support the LévéDomnik movement to raise awareness of gender-based violence and its impact on women and children in Dominica. Gender parity is deeply rooted in the bank’s ideals and this partnership affirms the bank’s commitment to and support of the women in the communities we serve and their causes,” saidMr. Stephen Lander, Manager Retail Banking and Operations at CIBC FirstCaribbean –Dominica.

The coordinators and members of the #LévéDomnik Task Force sincerely thanked the management and staff of CIBC FirstCaribbean for their timely donation towards the Women’s Solidarity March in recognition of International Women’s Day 2017. Their contribution assisted Dominica in joining the rest of the Caribbean in raising awareness of gender-based violence and also offering support to survivors. The event would not have been possible without the timely partnership.

The march was held under the theme ‘Reclaim our Streets, reclaim our homes, reclaim our society’.