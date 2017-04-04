Clear Harbour to employ NEP interns permanently – PM SkerritDominica News Online - Tuesday, April 4th, 2017 at 8:47 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that Clear Harbour Dominica is seeking to recruit interns under the National Employment Program (NEP) into permanent positions at Clear Harbour.
The Prime Minister made this disclosure at a town hall meeting which was held in Lagon, Portsmouth on April 2 2017.
“As a matter of fact they (Clear Harbour) will be having a meeting with the NEP on MONDAY [April 3, 2017] at 10 am to look at the number we have under the NEP, because they are prepared to recruit from the NEP those persons who will be ideally qualified to work at Clear Harbour thereby taking people from the NEP into permanent jobs at Clear Harbour” Skerrit said.
This follows a meeting by the Prime Minister and the General Manager of Clear Harbour Dominica, Luther Seay, on March 27, 2017.
“I met last week with the manager of Clear Harbour and Clear Harbour currently employs 850 Dominicans, and they came to meet with me to discuss a possible partnership between the Government of Dominica and Clear Harbor with the view of seeing how many more people we can add to the 850,” Skerrit stated.
The Prime Minister said that the Government and Clear Harbor would like to take the number from 850 to 1200 employees in Dominica.
He said they will also be entering into a training program for individuals.
“And so what we will be doing with Clear Harbour is to enter into a training program with them where we shall utilize the state college and the youth Division to train our Dominicans to prepare them, to give them the basic requisite skills so that they can be in a position to take advantage of the possible increase of a number of jobs from 850-1200 at Clear Harbor,” Skerrit stated.
Clear Harbor commenced operations in Dominica in 2005.
11 Comments
Clear Harbor is not the answer Mr. PM. Majority of these people will not stay in that job.
Anyone you ask will tell you the environment is not for them. The only reason they stay is because they HAVE NO CHOICE.
Your job as PM is to CREATE THE JOBS.
The headline and the substance of the article are not comparable.NEP will train the applicants and then Clear Harbour will cherry Pick the most suitable.
Why not just give Clear Harbour a grant to cover a Specific number of trainees that the company can absorb.?
Many governments believe creating low paying temporary jobs, erecting edifices, constructing or resurfacing roads are signs of real progress. Although these are all desirable things, anyone with access to money (cash, loans, grants) can easily accomplish these deeds. Real progress should be judged when a government creates the economic climate, where good paying jobs are flourishing and unemployment is low. In this sort of environment, the unemployed and the indigent, can get the kinds of jobs they need to lift themselves out of abject poverty. If the government and the private sector were unable to pay salaries for one month, how many Dominicans would be in serious trouble? Many, I submit. Where is the progress after so many consecutive years of being in power? Dominica needs a group of people with a compelling Policy Vision to jump start the economy and make it work for everybody and not just a privileged few.
That is good news because the government cannot continue to use CBI funds to fund NEP.
SO why cant your…….. regime permanently employ Dominicans so that they contribute to Social Security?
Clear Harbour employees do not contribute to Social Security? Can the govt employ everyone? Please respond so I can slap my stupid self.
%, Again you are displaying your lack of knowledge. Can you please go to the DA, constitution, and see if it’s the responsibility of government to create JOBS. U profess your self as being a man of ideas, therefore, before you utter nonsense you should think first. Again, we know that you are a functional illiterate. How many jobs have you created?
desperate times call for desperate measures, You will promise heaven soon, but the fact is still ,you must go,
Hide as much as you want by giving money everywhere but be it known that you will not change the conversation and, we need you to tell us where you got all that money from. We expect you to address us concerning NG Lap Seng who is jailed in NY and his case coming up in May. So far we know as a matter of fact that Lap Seng has a Dominica Diplomatic passport and we saw you with him a day before Erika. We still need you to tell us if you received anything from him and who gave the bullet proof car to the office of PM. We need you to tell us the truth about your meeting with Ms. Madueke, who is in the UK awaiting trial for corruption. We know you gave her the passport 2 weeks after you met her but u have not told us what she gave you in return. Mr. Monfared is another one with our passport and jailed in Iran for helping to embezzle over $2.8 billion dollars. We know he ran the my Dominica Trade House and we know he was hiding in DA for 6 months, with knowledge of gov & dlp boys.
Since after Skerrit hired Mercury Crisis Management at a salary of $80,000 a month, to manage crisis that he himself has brought upon the country, what we have seen is Skerrit running from village to village like Santa Clause, giving large sums of money to councils and yesterday he made a stop in Roseau where he delivered $5 Million dollars, in the name of national insurance that is only for women under 35 years and children under 3. Because the tricks involves money which we all need, nobody especially the opposition can criticize him and as such, Skerrit has changed the conversation that was focused on our passports that were sold to criminals to one where we are forced to talk about his good deeds of giving money. But Mr. Skerrit, we need U to tell us the truth about the sale of our passports to NG Lap Seng, Ms. Allison Madueke and Mr Aliereza Monfared, who are all in police custody around the world, with a Dominica Diplomatic Passport, and U as PM being involved with everyone
We love our PM and we are not interested in your FAKE news. SHUT THE FRONT DOOR. We are looking at his accomplishments not his short coming. A leopard can’t change it skin. Stop talking and answering yourself.