Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that Clear Harbour Dominica is seeking to recruit interns under the National Employment Program (NEP) into permanent positions at Clear Harbour.

The Prime Minister made this disclosure at a town hall meeting which was held in Lagon, Portsmouth on April 2 2017.

“As a matter of fact they (Clear Harbour) will be having a meeting with the NEP on MONDAY [April 3, 2017] at 10 am to look at the number we have under the NEP, because they are prepared to recruit from the NEP those persons who will be ideally qualified to work at Clear Harbour thereby taking people from the NEP into permanent jobs at Clear Harbour” Skerrit said.

This follows a meeting by the Prime Minister and the General Manager of Clear Harbour Dominica, Luther Seay, on March 27, 2017.

“I met last week with the manager of Clear Harbour and Clear Harbour currently employs 850 Dominicans, and they came to meet with me to discuss a possible partnership between the Government of Dominica and Clear Harbor with the view of seeing how many more people we can add to the 850,” Skerrit stated.

The Prime Minister said that the Government and Clear Harbor would like to take the number from 850 to 1200 employees in Dominica.

He said they will also be entering into a training program for individuals.

“And so what we will be doing with Clear Harbour is to enter into a training program with them where we shall utilize the state college and the youth Division to train our Dominicans to prepare them, to give them the basic requisite skills so that they can be in a position to take advantage of the possible increase of a number of jobs from 850-1200 at Clear Harbor,” Skerrit stated.

Clear Harbor commenced operations in Dominica in 2005.