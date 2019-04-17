Clinton Global Initiative impressed with post-Maria progress in Dominica

Members of a delegation from the the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) which is visiting Dominica, say they are impressed by the progress made by the island since its devastation by Hurricane Maria in 2017.
The 13-member delegation arrived in Dominica on April 15 and will be here until April 18, to assess the progress made in the areas of Energy, Agriculture, Tourism and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in Dominica.
The CGI delegation met with selected permanent secretaries on Tuesday April 16, at Fort Young Hotel to discuss project areas for consideration.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, Gloria Joseph, who was part of the meeting, explained that the purpose of the visit by the CGI delegation was two-fold.
“One was to see what progress we have made since hurricane Maria and they are indeed elated. They can’t believe that we have been so restored. We know we have a long way to go but they are very appreciative of the progress we have made,” Joseph stated. “The second part of their visit was to continue to look at areas in which they could support us on an investment level and on a humanitarian level.”
Joseph said the C.E.O of Digicel Dominica, Nikima Royer Jno Baptiste was very instrumental in organizing the CGI visit to Dominica “because they have partnered with Digicel in reconstructing 6 schools on the east coast particularly in Kalinago territory and Castle Bruce and also ensuring playgrounds and health kits for the students. They continue look at initiatives in the east like aquaponics and other roofing project etc.”
The delegation plans to visit the Ross University site, the five-star hotel projects in the north, the Public Library, the and the Bellevue Chopin Housing Project. They will also meet with the public sector, Non-governmental organizations (NGOs), Dominica Association of Industry & Commerce (DAIC), Dominica Essential Oil Producers and Climate Resilience Executing Agency of Dominica (CREAD).
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
The Clinton Foundation people are to visit the buildings of the former RUSM. I wonder why.
Oh boy, all the pseudo-intellectuals and half-baked credentialed nincompoops on Facebooks will come up with all the great reasons why the Clinton Global Initiative should be disregarded. Maybe Skerrit committed sosyay. Maybe Skerro bribed the CGI people. Mark my words. Ready, set. go.
A corrupt institution validates another. Nothing new here. Clinton and his team strolled the island with only members of the Labour party using all
pre Maria damages to gain sympathy and hide thier ineptitude
Is that the same Gloria Joseph, that was walking with her eyes closed when there was an earthquake close to her while she was in denial? If Vince Henderson sent the team and put words in their mouth, and that Gloria cannot see? Gloria stop walking with your eyes closed!
They walking with their EYES close….
Hmmmmm……. Digicel CEO was very instrumental in their visit.
Anything to try and boost the reputation of failed DLP Party under Skerrit.
Time to go!!!!!!
Isn’t that amazing Mrs. PS.
Did you tell them that your own Mother’s house has not been re-built. Did you tell them that she’s living in a room at someone’s house because you will not agree to have her in your million dollar house in Portsmouth. Give ma a freaking break. Help your mother first then I’ll listen to you….
Papapamet, you had that on your chest man….zorrr pas febe. That was my afternoon laugh today although it is serious
Strangers can see progress but Dominicans say nothing is being done.
Members of the cabal invite somebody from abroad and tell them what to say to the Dominican media. That’s how this works! Because nobody in their right mind could say DA has made an adequate recovery considering the time span and the significant aid that was received. Whoever travels the roads of DA and has a good look at some areas where house are still covered with plastic and then state they are impressed by the progress of the island, they are either lying or must live in a major desaster area somewhere in darkest Africa. Nothing but propaganda for the regime!!