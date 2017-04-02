CNN Places Secret Bay Among “The World’s Most Beautiful Island Hotels”CNN article - Sunday, April 2nd, 2017 at 2:20 PM
CNN, one of the leading news networks in the U.S., has placed Secret Bay among its list of “The World’s Most Beautiful Island Hotels.” The article includes just fifteen hotels throughout the world that travel experts have deemed as the most stunning destinations. In its description of Secret Bay, CNN highlights the boutique hotel’s luxurious offerings amidst astounding seclusion.
5 Comments
let them know that for those trying to kill Dominica
Cogratulations proprietors!
We have lots to offer.just keep dominica real and crime free and pm the mistakes you are making abandon it..cause dominica neva be in survay it was st.lucia jamaica babados trinidad we were dead but lately we are the amongst keepvit real cause we use to struggke but jesus say it is our time just trust and obey
CBI
Amazing