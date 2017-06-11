The village of Colihaut will be hosting its tenth reunion anniversary celebration under the theme “Together We Are One,” and is encouraging all Dominicans at home and abroad to show their support.

The celebration is carded for July 27th to August 7th 2017.

Speaking at a press conference held on Friday June 9th 2017, president of the planning committee for the event, Nicholas George, said the reunion is geared towards harnessing the creativity of all persons.

“…Harness the creativity of every person despite their diversity in style, faith, and other beliefs from the village in strengthening unity among villagers in the delivery of services that will add to the overall development of the village,” George stated.

The event also seeks to highlight the cultural history of the villagers while harnessing the “institutional memory of its elders,” as well as engaging the youth in building the community.

The planning committee envisages bringing 400-800 members of the community living outside of the village and overseas, to the celebration; and this, according to George, is slowly becoming a reality as many Dominicans abroad are showing keen interest in the event.

The programme of activities for the event includes a Miss Reunion 2017 Pageant, a villagers and diaspora “Meet and Greet”, a church service and one of the programme’s highlights, a “Reliving of Tropical Storm Erika” activity on August 1st 2017.

“We are going to have an activity for that night where we will be talking about what Erika did to us, showing videos and pictures of Erika, learning from this experience so that we can be more resilient persons in the community,” secretary of the planning committee, Mitchel John, explained.

According to the Colihaut Reunion Committee president, they have not yet received responses to requests for sponsorship from the government, through the minister of finance, and the private sector.

The committee is encouraging public patronage of the twelve days of activities.

Click here to view the Colihaut Reunion programme of activities.