Leader of the Opposition and political leader of the United Workers Party, Lennox Linton has invited Dominicans who live in Houston, in the US state of Texas to come home to vote in the next general election but with one condition – that they do so legally.

“I’m here tonight, happy to be here with you and happy to invite you to come home to vote in the elections, all of you who are qualified so to do,” Linton told a gathering of Dominican nationals in Houston at a town hall meeting in that US city on Friday night. “And by qualification, I mean that… you have not been absent from the state of Dominica for more than five years and your name is on the register and therefore, you can make your way home to vote.”

The UWP leader said his statement was meant to dispel the “untruth” that the United Workers Party does not want nationals living overseas to vote in elections in Dominica.

“So, I want everybody to hear me loud and clear. Come home to vote,” Linton reiterated. “The problem we have is with nationals of Dominica living overseas, accepting money for the payment of their air fares and for stipends etc, to come down to vote in Dominica because that is bribery and bribery is a criminal offence under the laws of Dominica.”

He went on to explain, “So, I’m not going to leave Dominica to come all the way up here to invite you to come and vote but at the same time, invite you to be breaking the law in Dominica. We are a rule of law people. Bribery is against the law. It’s a criminal offence under the House of Assembly Elections Act and we recognize it as such.”

Citing accusations that have been made against the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) of paying the airfares of overseas-based Dominicans to come home to vote in order to influence the election results, Linton told his audience, “We say, dollars should not vote. Your conscience is what should vote, whether you live in Dominica or you live up here in the United States and wish to vote in the elections in Dominica.”

For the past several years, the UWP and other interest groups such as the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) have been advocating for electoral reform in Dominica in order to level the playing field and make the elections free and fair for all. The Organization of American States (OAS) which had an observer mission in Dominica for the 2014 general election, in their report, made specific recommendations “aimed to improve future electoral processes in Dominica.” More recently, Bishop of Roseau, Gabriel Malzaire added his voice to the plea for electoral reform.

Despite growing contention and controversy over the electoral reform matter, Linton said the matter is at a standstill.

“What are we asking for? Very simple,” he said.”Clean the voters so that we have an accurate list. Get rid of the names of all the persons who are dead and who are not supposed to be there for one legal reason or the other. Issue ID cards for voting as a defense against fraud in the elections.”

Other electoral reform demands, according to Linton, include, “opening up the media by the other political parties contesting the election, campaign finance reform to restrict the amount of spending that any one political party can make on elections, because elections in any country shouldn’t be available by purchase ..and we should be accountable for what we do in that regard and regularize the overseas voting. Enforce the law. Enforce the law.”

He says the matter has become highly controversial because the government does not want reform.

“What happened first of all, is that they said okay, you can have the reforms that you want. So, we will go to parliament with some changes to the law but one of the changes they wanted to sneak in alongside those to facilitate the reforms, was a provision that would legitimize bribery and treating in elections. We objected.”

Linton said the UWP parliamentary opposition also objected to a provision which would allow the government to send agents overseas to confirm Dominicans on the voters register.

“We objected to that as well, for the simple reason that the voting takes place in Dominica, therefore, the re-registration of voters should take place in Dominica as well, because if you are not qualified or you have become disqualified to vote in an election in Dominica because you’ve been absent for the last five years, there is procedure in law that allows you to get qualified again and all you need to do is follow that procedure,” he pointed out.

Linton refutes the government’s claim that their efforts to facilitate electoral reform are being blocked by the opposition and other interest groups. The government recently released a timeline of what it referred to as “key milestones” in its efforts to facilitate electoral reform and blamed Loftus Durand (president of the Concerned Citizens’ Movement) for filing an injunction to prevent 9 of the 13 clauses of the Registration of Electors Act 2018 from being brought to parliament. Durand has denied that there’s currently any injunction on that matter before the court and has made it clear .

While admitting that the government has budgeted for the purchase of the ID card equipment, Linton said the process is stalled because the government has refused to provide the money that the Electoral Commission needs to do the exercise that will have the list cleaned and on the basis of which clean list, ID cards will be issued.

“There is where the process has stopped,” Linton noted.