COMMENTARY: A Citizenship by Investment comparativeCherry Pacquette - Monday, February 20th, 2017 at 3:18 PM
The lack of transparency in Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Program has brought the nation to an unprecedented state of political tension. Since the CBS 60 Minutes episode aired on January 1st, 2017, Dominica has witnessed a barrageof open letters, damning regional and international exposés, protests, lawsuits, arrests, and allegations of coups and US investigations. What has not happened since then, however, is what is most telling. A close look to how our OECS neighbor – Antigua – handled the fallout from the CBS program offers important insight.
Divergent approaches of the Dominican and Antiguan government in reaction to scrutiny of their CBI programs were evident in the very 60 minutes episode that catalyzed the latest crisis. While Prime Minister of Antigua Gaston Browne proudly defended his nation’s CBI program, Dominicans were left confused by the absence of its Prime Minister Roosevelt H. Skerrit in the report. Skerrit initially stated that he was not invited to participate in the CBS episode, then later admitted he declined the invitation as CBS’ goal was to discredit the program. Which approach was most prudent? Which nation’s citizens left that CBS episode feeling confident about their country’s CBI program and hopeful that with modifications it would be better poised to support its nation’s development? These answers came quickly.
Within days of the 60 minutes episode, Dominica’s Prime Minister, members of his cabinet, political party and CBI agents issued statements accusing CBS, the leader of the opposition, and Henley & Partners of a conspiracy designed to undermine Dominica’s CBI program. There was neither time nor willingness among Dominica’s government for introspection or a public discussion on the weaknesses of the program, and how to calm international concerns. Comparatively, there was relative quiet in Antigua, as Prime Minister Browne’s position and intentions on the CBI program had already been made clear on 60 minutes.The few articles in the Antiguan press were mostly positive, stating the government’s steps to revise their program and announcing that international partners have already been provided with the names of all Antiguan diplomatic passport holders.
Fast forward a month later. At this point, Dominica’s government suffered another embarrassing blow in the arrest of Ali Reza Monfared, an ill-timed confirmation of the weakness of their CBI program. Protests were being planned in Dominica, and allegations that Prime Minister Skerritwas being investigated by US Authorities had ensued. Headlines out of Antigua, however, were that Prime Minister Browne was preparing to recall all diplomatic passports and that his cabinet would soon reveal other sweeping changes to their CBI program.
By February 18, 2017, Dominica’s government had yet to hold a press conference, town hall meeting, or any other forum to directly address growing concerns about Dominica’s CBI program, the arrest of Monfared, or new allegations that local banks had begun to hold or return CBI funds until due diligence documents could be furnished. Instead, news from Dominica was of a failed coup d’etat, and the presence of Dominica’s official opposition at the 28th CARICOM Heads of government session requesting a CBI oversight body at the CARICOM level. By then, however, changes to Antigua’s CBI program had become old news. Prime Minister Browne had already delivered on his promise to recall all diplomatic passports and instituted a new transparency clause to their diplomatic passport policy that will now provide the names of all diplomatic passport holders annually in parliament.
Unlike Antigua, Dominicans still do not know the number of their diplomatic passports in circulation.
The names of Dominica’s diplomats are still withheld from both the public and parliamentarians on the grounds that publicizing them would be “against the interest of the country’s foreign relations.”
Dominica’s government has not announced any plans or intentions to publicize any aspect of its diplomatic passport program. Nor has Prime Minister Skerrit indicated to its citizens, region and international community that it has learned the lesson of Diezani Alison Madueke, NG Lap Seng, Ali Reza Monfared, or the many other international criminals that held Dominica’s diplomatic passports.
Antigua boasts a 2017 gross domestic product valued at $1.4 Billion, and a robust tourism program that celebrated 100,000 American visitors and approximately 250,000 stay-over tourists in 2016. By contrast, Dominica’s economy is approximately one-third of Antigua’s at $454 million and struggles to reach 90,000 stay-over tourists. Antigua’s swift and sound steps to improve its CBI program may be that they have too much to lose. Dominica’s reaction, however, suggests that it is willing to risk the little it has by refusing – at any cost – to admit mistakes and implement procedures that will improve its CBI program.
While Antigua’s CBI program has rid itself of controversy for now, many fear that Dominica’s CBI saga will end in bloodshed or with the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. Either option risks placing Dominica through a prolonged period of instability that the country, with its already tiny economy, small population, and myriad developmental challenges, can ill afford.
Only one question now remains – Is protecting the secrecy of Dominica’s diplomatic passport holders more critical than maintaining the stability of our island nation?
Dominican citizens will have to decide.
18 Comments
Joke all you making?
What an substantive and insightful commentary! Also beautifully written. Thanks so much for your thoughtful contribution.
The naive behavior of DA leadership is our Dow fall. It is time mem of vison take leadership roles.
I think the Dominica Labour Party should be investigated. Where did they get all those millions to fund their election campaign. We honestly need a balance sheet or a financial statement. Those who support labour do it out of pride. They are ashamed to know that they have been fleecing the state of resources all in the name of power and greed. One cannot honestly say they are believing in a God and supporting this level of dishonesty. The inquiry into the CBI program should also include an inquiry into the Dominica Labour Party. Some people have been so involved in “Boh Bol” they will do anything to remain in power because without it they will be exposed. Shame shame shame on those who support it.
Ms Pacquette much praise to you for a thorough analysis of the issues facing Dominica in this passport crisis..It is quite shameful for the Dominican Government to conceal the identity of all those holding these diplomatic passports especially with the current background of a list of crooks..
I appreciate your commentary. But a few things are amiss. We can’t compare our tourism product to that of Antigua. We are eco/nature, they offer their beaches. Our product is inland, hiking etc. But with reference to the cubs interview, the only interviewee who offered negative feedback was Linton. And Dominica is the only island where such.persistent accusations have been.laid, albeit with no evidence (Mr.Linton admitted.he has no evidence when interviewed by Huffington post). And no one on the opposition side will admit (or deny) what the PM said – that he indeed supplied that list to parliament, and that the.names are published in the Gazette. Unless and until the opposition can provide evidence of wrongdoing I shall continue to perceive them as troublemakers
Good piece.Hope the members of the rogue DLP regime reads it…I am calling all uwp candidates to keep the CBI issue on the front burner..WE WANT ANSWERS!
I wonder if you condone of the peoples property that was destroyed on 2/7/17.
Political bias article. When did Skeritt say he declined the offer to appear on CBS? What has antigua done to its program after the CBS program was.aired? Did you not hear Skeritt on the air defending the program, describing the due diligence process. You don’t have to believe him but that’s another matter. Have you purchased a gazette to verify if the names of persons issued with passports under the CBI and those with diplomatic passports were published as Skeritt is claiming. Your attempt to compare Dominica with Antigua in this matter is just to cry down Dominica.
The citizenery are too red; too against blue and country to look at this issue inspectrosoectively; uprooting the dangers that the careless handling of the cbi program has on our future generation if its not revamped.
Very informative and timely! This shows that commonsense can prevail,, and the good of many is better than the wealth of a few!
This is what Hon. Lennox Linton and Team UWP, with good Citizens from all over Dominica has been crying out for, from this inept prime Minister.
“Dominica’s government has not announced any plans or intentions to publicize any aspect of its diplomatic passport program. Nor has Prime Minister Skerrit indicated to its citizens, region and international community that it has learned the lesson of Diezani Alison Madueke, NG Lap Seng, Ali Reza Monfared, or the many other international criminals that held Dominica’s diplomatic passports.”
The cry of Dominicans is: Skerrit Resign, you have betrayed us. You surrounded yourself with bad legal aid and lawyers who act as liars in protecting you. Skerrit You are doomed. You should save yourself now and run from these pirates and deceitful people. They cannot continue writing the scripts for you, you sound ridiculous. Your speeches mean nothing to us and international community anymore. You have been caught, there is no more for you to hide…
Really and truly …DOES SKERRIT REALLY HAVE THE DOMINICAN PEOPLE’S INTEREST???
1. He speaks of building houses for persons in Bioche “if you see a plot of land with an abandon house let us know”….. Skerrit should be creating an economic environment which would allows persons from Bioche to work, get a loan and PROUDLY build their own homes.
2. Skerrit proudly says “If not CBI”… a country with such vast natural resources and without shame, says “if not CBI”….where in the innovation and vision to take DA to the next level you have been speaking about for the last 17 years.
3. For years access to the island has been marked as one of the major setbacks to increase of tourist arrival… and what does he do, HE SAYS NO TO AN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT and attempts night landing…….how many planes land at night again??? #wasteofmoney
4. Agriculture …..nuff said on this one
BUT LABOURITES LOVE THEIR PM
Blind loyalists and the likes of Dentists, lawyers, Doctors, PS`s, Heads of Department, top brass Civil Servants, policemen at the highest, retires Directors of audit, sitting there being paid, disgusting team of followers, shamed followers having Dominica in poverty and suffering while they sing for their Skerro and damn – and go the hell – the poor people of Dominica are suffering and in poverty.
all you fall will come, very hard too. Look out. We will continue to protest and cry corruption and a failed Prime Mi9nniinaster and failed corrupt labour Government.
They LOVE THEIR PM because he has kept them very blind giving them pittance and no jobs
What a shame
Mr Pacquette, whooooaaa… Thanks much. You certainly have not been cherry picking. I hope Skerrit and Tony Astaphan are able to read this article with an ambulance at their sides. This article is positive, revealing, mention of good governance, accountability, transparency and also shed a bad light of abuse of our Constitution, abuse of the office of Prime Minister and abuse of our Parliamentary Democracy with a very silent Speaker, for once she has no voice and cant speak. What a corrupt, immature and silly outdated Prime Minister and corrupt Labour government led by an inept prime Minister who should not be Prime Minister in the first place.
Dominica is deep in the doldrums with a one man pappy show all of a sudden has money to spend, no one knows exactly how much of this is from the CBI funds. This labour government is corrupt, fraudulent and crazy, a set of nincompoops running our island like mad ants racing nowhere.
Skerrit must go. We need leadership not immaturity. Resign…
Seeing that the response of Skeritt is been compared to that of the Antiguan PM Brown. Could anyone state what outstanding position Brown has taken regarding holders of diplomatic passports involved in questionable activities recently? We have Antiguan consul in Brazil involved in an international bribery scandal, the Antiguan Ambassador to the UAE is also named in this scandal, but is been strongly defended by PM Brown. Also the Antiguan diplomat picked up by Chinese police in Hong Kong. Stop trying to compare Dominica with countries that might be more corupts than Dominica. Brown is only now saying that he going to publish the names of CBI passport holders, that is already been done in Dominica. So this is just another rubish political commentary.
Love this commentary .. only one thing, we cannot compare tourist arrivals of ANU to DOM, as ANU has an international airport receiving direct flights from the UK and US.
HOWEVER, we did have the opportunity to secure an international airport but SVG PM discouraged DOM PM….fast fwd to this year…SVG PM stood proud at the opening of SVG international airport.
Ridiculous but that’s the SAD FACTS