The lack of transparency in Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Program has brought the nation to an unprecedented state of political tension. Since the CBS 60 Minutes episode aired on January 1st, 2017, Dominica has witnessed a barrageof open letters, damning regional and international exposés, protests, lawsuits, arrests, and allegations of coups and US investigations. What has not happened since then, however, is what is most telling. A close look to how our OECS neighbor – Antigua – handled the fallout from the CBS program offers important insight.

Divergent approaches of the Dominican and Antiguan government in reaction to scrutiny of their CBI programs were evident in the very 60 minutes episode that catalyzed the latest crisis. While Prime Minister of Antigua Gaston Browne proudly defended his nation’s CBI program, Dominicans were left confused by the absence of its Prime Minister Roosevelt H. Skerrit in the report. Skerrit initially stated that he was not invited to participate in the CBS episode, then later admitted he declined the invitation as CBS’ goal was to discredit the program. Which approach was most prudent? Which nation’s citizens left that CBS episode feeling confident about their country’s CBI program and hopeful that with modifications it would be better poised to support its nation’s development? These answers came quickly.

Within days of the 60 minutes episode, Dominica’s Prime Minister, members of his cabinet, political party and CBI agents issued statements accusing CBS, the leader of the opposition, and Henley & Partners of a conspiracy designed to undermine Dominica’s CBI program. There was neither time nor willingness among Dominica’s government for introspection or a public discussion on the weaknesses of the program, and how to calm international concerns. Comparatively, there was relative quiet in Antigua, as Prime Minister Browne’s position and intentions on the CBI program had already been made clear on 60 minutes.The few articles in the Antiguan press were mostly positive, stating the government’s steps to revise their program and announcing that international partners have already been provided with the names of all Antiguan diplomatic passport holders.

Fast forward a month later. At this point, Dominica’s government suffered another embarrassing blow in the arrest of Ali Reza Monfared, an ill-timed confirmation of the weakness of their CBI program. Protests were being planned in Dominica, and allegations that Prime Minister Skerritwas being investigated by US Authorities had ensued. Headlines out of Antigua, however, were that Prime Minister Browne was preparing to recall all diplomatic passports and that his cabinet would soon reveal other sweeping changes to their CBI program.

By February 18, 2017, Dominica’s government had yet to hold a press conference, town hall meeting, or any other forum to directly address growing concerns about Dominica’s CBI program, the arrest of Monfared, or new allegations that local banks had begun to hold or return CBI funds until due diligence documents could be furnished. Instead, news from Dominica was of a failed coup d’etat, and the presence of Dominica’s official opposition at the 28th CARICOM Heads of government session requesting a CBI oversight body at the CARICOM level. By then, however, changes to Antigua’s CBI program had become old news. Prime Minister Browne had already delivered on his promise to recall all diplomatic passports and instituted a new transparency clause to their diplomatic passport policy that will now provide the names of all diplomatic passport holders annually in parliament.

Unlike Antigua, Dominicans still do not know the number of their diplomatic passports in circulation.

The names of Dominica’s diplomats are still withheld from both the public and parliamentarians on the grounds that publicizing them would be “against the interest of the country’s foreign relations.”

Dominica’s government has not announced any plans or intentions to publicize any aspect of its diplomatic passport program. Nor has Prime Minister Skerrit indicated to its citizens, region and international community that it has learned the lesson of Diezani Alison Madueke, NG Lap Seng, Ali Reza Monfared, or the many other international criminals that held Dominica’s diplomatic passports.

Antigua boasts a 2017 gross domestic product valued at $1.4 Billion, and a robust tourism program that celebrated 100,000 American visitors and approximately 250,000 stay-over tourists in 2016. By contrast, Dominica’s economy is approximately one-third of Antigua’s at $454 million and struggles to reach 90,000 stay-over tourists. Antigua’s swift and sound steps to improve its CBI program may be that they have too much to lose. Dominica’s reaction, however, suggests that it is willing to risk the little it has by refusing – at any cost – to admit mistakes and implement procedures that will improve its CBI program.

While Antigua’s CBI program has rid itself of controversy for now, many fear that Dominica’s CBI saga will end in bloodshed or with the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. Either option risks placing Dominica through a prolonged period of instability that the country, with its already tiny economy, small population, and myriad developmental challenges, can ill afford.

Only one question now remains – Is protecting the secrecy of Dominica’s diplomatic passport holders more critical than maintaining the stability of our island nation?

Dominican citizens will have to decide.