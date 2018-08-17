COMMENTARY: Alternative for airlift in Dominicacdr. Bud Slabbaert - Friday, August 17th, 2018 at 1:13 PM
In my previous commentary on a new International airport for Dominica, I provided you with some food for thought regarding cost and revenue. How you digest it and look at it is totally your prerogative. I’m impartial, un-affiliated and have no personal gains or benefits from what will be done in Dominica.
It was probably expected from me to suggest air transportation alternatives.
I start where I ended in my previous column. If you want your international airport, so be it, yet, it will take at least three years for completion and until the first hoped for international jet may be arriving. So, what are you going to do in the meantime to grow your economy and secure your existence? You cannot sit and wait three years. What you need is airlift. There is no use in starting the usual blame games about the why or why not of the current airlift situation. Solutions are needed and needed rapidly.
Did you know that it is feasible to start an Air Dominica airline model with 8 daily flights to Antigua, Barbados, Guadeloupe and Martinique; 4 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon (one of those four destinations could be exchanged for St. Lucia). How long would it take to set up the operation? Six months; could be less. Startup costs? About 500,000 US$. The airline model should be profit making. Bluff? Hot air? Phantasy?
A feasibility study was done two years ago by an independent airline expert who developed the airline model. The study is at a location in Dominica. I will not reveal who owns the study or where it is. I know the content but will not disclose any details. The well-done study considers all the various cash flow and load factor situations. Maybe just two numbers of the study to think about: 13,000+ new passenger arrivals which could mean about US$ 12 million new spending in Dominica. Unfortunately, I cannot go into further details as I don’t own the rights to the study or the model. And btw, I have no intention of being part of any airline or airport operation.
Some may now be stuck with a dilemma. Waiting 3 years and spending 300 million US$ or getting started with five hundred thousand within 6 months and achieving 12 mio in new spending by tourists. Depending on demand and success of the airline, its schedule could be extended.
The rendering shows that smaller airplanes are used that can land at Canefield Airport, That means that visitors, business people, government officials in Roseau have a short way to their flight connections. Canefield would become a busy airport that might be operated with an annual profit instead of the current annual loss. It may need more employees. The airport food stand can be open and taxis should be awaiting the arriving passengers.
Of course, comments against using a small airport and using small aircraft will now be posted. Go ahead. Just keep the following in mind.
St.Barth is probably the most flourishing and wealthiest of all islands in the region. They are doing so well that they don’t want mass tourism and cruise ships. And they don’t want more tourist than they currently have. Most passengers arrive via the hub St.Maarten. It does have its own airport, but the runway is considered one of the 10 most challenging runways in the world. Only small airplanes (18 seats). How does it compare with Canefield’s runway? It is 300mtr/1000ft shorter. Yet…, St.Barth’s airport handles 90,000 passengers annually. Compare that with Canefield (est. 2,000 pax) or Douglas-Charles (est. 103,000 pax). St.Barth’s annual average number of daily flights is about 97 movements (-arrival and departure). During the high season on a peak day the number is 200 movements and the peak hour 38 movements.
So, don’t laugh or underestimate what is small. The St.Barth example should be a message to the “can’t be done/can be done” people; even with a small airport, it can be done.
As for the often-hailed Argyle airport. Reports indicate that the 2017 stayover visitors arriving by air on the mainland of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) was 3.5 percent lower than the year before. An unconfirmed report indicates that a meagre one percent of expected 2018 stayover visitors will be foreign tourists who would not have visited the mainland if Argyle airport had not been built. This works out to a pitiful 1,000 people. It took nine years to build Argyle airport at an estimated cost of 370 million US$. So, if St.Vincent can have it, why can’t Dominica have it? Just more food for thought!
Cdr. Bud Slabbaert is the chairman and initiator of the annual Caribbean Aviation Meetup conferences. The international results and solution oriented event brings airlift stakeholders from both aviation and tourism industry, as well as government authorities together. Mr. Slabbaert’s background is accentuated by aviation business development, strategic communication, and journalism.
Opinions expressed in this commentary are not necessarily those of Dominica News Online or its advertisers.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
13 Comments
I would support such as venture, if the startup cost is so low, then it would be easy to raise funds form the local economy via stocks. Any Gov’t involvement would hamper progress- look at LIAT!
It makes sense, as the only complaint most people have about access to Dominica is the limited options, and having to overnight (adds 12-16hrs and US$100’s to the journey!).
The problem I’ve noticed with locals is that they believe having an IA will automatically give us direct flights to anywhere we want to go to in the world. WRONG!!!! There are no direct flights to UK from St Kitts- they still have to connect via Antigua. Having lived in Phoenix, Denver, ABQ in the US, you almost ALWAYS have to have had a connecting flight if it wasn’t a neighboring state or to a regional hub. Its the same in the Caribbean. Are there direct flights from St. Lucia to Grenada or to Antigua? Flight connections are the norm, we just need the overnight problem solved.
Lets face it, the metamorphosis of globalization is upon us. People, companies, and nations are integrating and interacting more. The movements of services and goods globally requires logistical infrastructure that would accommodate the rapid pace of an integrated world. Hence, an international airport is a major apparatus of a nations infrastructure to generate economic activities — such as international trade and tourism. International airports offer increased accessibility, which in turn fuels the tourism sector. With an increase in the number of visitors and airport users, more money flows into the local economy.
Lets face it, the metamorphosis of globalization is upon us. People, companies, and nations are integrating and interacting more. The movements of services and goods globally requires logistical infrastructure that would accommodate the rapid pace of an integrated world. Hence, an international airport is a major apparatus of a nations infrastructure to generate economic activities — such as international trade and tourism. International airports offer increased accessibility, which in turn fuels the tourism sector. With an increase in the number of visitors and airport users, more money flows into the local economy.
Work with the new party pod at least she is open to these kind of ideas
My first trip to Dominica was July 1990 – to Canefield in a Twin Otter. Have also flown into St. Barts in a Twin Otter, and across the Arctic in a Twin Otter. Twin Otters are used for evacuation flights in the Antarctic. They’re 18-seaters, exactly as the author has proposed. For many years, they were the work horses of the LIAT fleet, sturdy, reliable, go just about anywhere aircraft. Why have they disappeared from the Caribbean? Reintroducing them, especially for the Dominca (DCF) airlifts makes sense.
Was in Dominica for Jazz ‘n’ Creole in May, had to overnight in Barbados – because the last northbound LIAT flight had departed about 90 minutes before I finished clearing customs. Why can’t LIAT adjust its schedule to depart Barbados after the arrival of long-haul flights from Canada and UK? They’re on the ground by 4pm (usually earlier) and even a 5 pm departure arrives in DOM before dark. Or introduce conjunction tickets and baggage transfer to speed up the connection…
So this option is reminiscent of Hummingbird Air, and the other small airlines that popped up and failed in recent time.
The difference is that hopefully it will have Gov’t financial support. But this model will need a lot of effort, expertise and financial depth..
Hummingbird Air was not only a smaller aircraft, it didnt fly in the more popular routes. It was just a toy of Sam Raphael.
Long story short- it didn’t have the minimum required economies of scale. To make this work, maybe 4-8 small aircraft is required, flying at times outside of LIAT’s, specifically scheduled to eliminate the overnighting issue which for all intended purposes- the only solid reason for an international airport. So we could have planes flying specific late afternoon runs from Antigua, San Juan, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and the like to not open us up to more regional trade, but airline options to outside the region.
I would be delighted to see this. If a competent management team took on such a project, and the business plan were sound, then finding that sort of investment wouldn’t be difficult.
for such a small project you don’t need a management ‘TEAM’. usually too many cooks, trying to make a living on meager company returns, spill the pot. Just need 1-3 LONG term investors, pilots and minimum require staff.
Years ago Dominica was served by sea planes which landed at canfield. A sea plane service would work and would shorten the travel time from Melville hall to Roseau. There are crosswinds at the airport at canfield, this will not have any effect on sea planes. A floating sea plane dock could be easily constructed. The planes can land at Portsmouth or Roseau. The planes do not have to be big, the convenience is what matters getting people to and from Dominica in an efficient manner. Dominica loses out on tourism and visitors because of the conniptions just getting there.
Reggie with his big head and the other empty cabinets they sent to Possie wanted to swallow the pilot that living in Picard for suggesting similar. they brainless and bankrupt of ideas but hey wont listen. They just want to make a big show of nothing and have people bur bru ing dem. Everybody have that cabinet like pappyshow because they are uneducated when it comes to running govt and they are greedy. If they cant profit under the table they not interesting. Stay there still and make them rich while we turn to Venezuela.
Who in the World is this person and why do they think their information is valuable? No one is interested in what you have to say. The government got it so thanks but no thanks.
I am sure your intentions are not pure, it never is. So go from whence you came.
We will ask you for your opinion when we require it.
your sound so foolish and uneducated. I hope that is not as a result of being mislead and brainwashed by the current or past government of dominica.