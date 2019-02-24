COMMENTARY: CaribNation TV discussion provides differing views on VenezuelaAmbassador Award - Sunday, February 24th, 2019 at 7:57 PM
CaribNation TV’s host Paul Nehru Tennassee moderated a lively discussion of opposing views on the crisis in Venezuela.
His two guests, while sharing different perspectives on the root causes of the political crisis in Venezuela and on who is to be blamed, both agreed that the only solution is for dialogue among the parties.
