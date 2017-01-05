In the wake of my call for a Commission of Inquiry into Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program and the appointment of diplomats who were later arrested for criminal conduct, I have been savagely attacked and my integrity impugned by Tony Astaphan, Floyd Capitolin and other agents of Roosevelt Skerrit. Such a carnival of character assassination against patriots is what we expect when pawns of the regime engage in full time supper singing. In a phone call to Matt Peltier on Q95 on January 19, 2017, I further demanded that the Commission of Inquiry must be acted on within the next fifteen (15) days.

Many may have thought that time too short for the Government of Dominica to act, or that it was an unreasonable time frame. My demand however was made because of the concern that our country could face sanctions from the incoming Trump administration, and other allies. Such sanctions would be the regrettable result of the egregious misconduct of our Government in its administration of the CBI program and Dominica’s scandalous record of diplomatic appointments of persons later arrested for money laundering, bribery and thievery. While the government argues it does proper due diligence on citizenship applicants and diplomats, the news about one of its diplomat appointees Macau based Lap Seng’s (Mr. Wu) involvement in illegal activity was aired on ABC News as far back as 1997. http://abcnews.go.com/International/fbi-arrests-chinese-millionaire-tied-clinton-scandal/story?id=33990683

In light of the regime’s disgraceful record such sanctions are not far-fetched as we have already been sanctioned by Canada which imposed visa restrictions on Dominica after some 66 Chinese bearing Dominica passports were intercepted in Canada in 1999.

However, aside from external sanctions, what is at stake is the very existence of Dominica as a free and independent republic ruled by born Dominicans. We are at the 11th hour as the Government and its mouthpieces have vehemently railed against the idea of a Commission of Inquiry. What they fail to concede is that the sale of citizenship confers the right to vote on every one of those “cash and carry citizens” as if they were born Dominicans. The Dominica Constitution as written does not provide for different categories of citizenship. Once one is a Dominica citizen the path to the polling booth is there.

Due to that fact nothing prevents the “cash and carry citizens” from taking over our country as it would be their constitutional right to vote in our elections. Indeed, word is that the regime is making arrangements to facilitate the voting in our elections of “cash and carry citizens” – the same way it has facilitated the importation of non-resident Dominicans to vote in the national elections. Our population is small. In our elections a few votes here or there can tip the balance. It is in that context we can fully understand the refusal of the current regime to give a full accounting. Their refusal to account for the number of passports sold/citizenships conferred places our small nation in peril as never before!

1000 new citizens in the USA, UK or Canada cannot change those nations overnight. Not so with a mini state like Dominica – especially where the government has shown appallingly poor judgment in appointing diplomats who are later arrested for criminal conduct.

These are the facts:

Dominica’s population in 2017 is 74,882 – See – http://www.livepopulation.com/country/dominica.html

Dominica’s voting population in 2016 is 72, 484. See USAID Election Guide at http://www.electionguide.org/elections/id/2827/ .

These figures show that something is rotten in Dominica’s body politic. It would suggest the voters roll is bloated, includes those like Lazarus and other dead people, or is made up in great part of persons resident in the Diaspora who have not resided in Dominica –some for decades. The regime has done nothing to sanitize the voters list as to leave it in its current deformed state is the perfect vehicle to steal elections.

Further, having thousands of unknown aliens with Dominican passports vote in our elections is an added vehicle to enable those who call themselves the government to rob our people of their most cherished democratic ideals and values that they have sworn to uphold.

This is why Dominica now faces an existential threat the likes of which it has never known. There is clear evidence that among those who hold Dominican passports are hoodlums, mobsters, and fugitives from justice.

Is it any surprise that the regime wants nothing to do with electoral reform?

Is it any surprise that the regime will do nothing to clean the voters list?

Is it a surprise that one of the regime’s henchmen said it was “madness” to consider electoral reform?

Is it any surprise that they failed to institute electoral ID cards which are used in almost every other Caribbean island?

Coupled with such callous disregard for democratic norms, the Skerrit led regime on Dominica is insidiously plotting new repressive legislation. Such legislation is aimed at herding our population into a prison of submission to its will by the new legislation is planning to introduce. See here – http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/crime-court-law/new-public-order-act-for-dominica-this-year/

We now know that the “cash and citizens” can gain citizenship of Dominica status without visiting the island: http://www.goldenvisas.com/dominica/?utm_source=bing&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=Visas%20New&utm_term=%2Bdominica%20%2Bcitizenship%20%2Binvestment&utm_content=Dominica

We know the regime has the votes in parliament to craft new laws to further destroy our democracy and perpetuate itself in power by allowing the “cash and citizens to vote.” With decreasing popular support due to its failed economic policies, and increasing reliance on passport sales to fund expenditure, the regime now seeks reliance on its “cash and carry citizens” to consolidate its power and further marginalized born Dominicans.

I have promoted, and will continue to promote foreign investment in Dominica. There is even room for a modified CBI program more in line with the United States EB5 program, where it is run by our civil service and under jurisdiction of a bipartisan national (not personal) development commission under the scrutiny of Dominica’s parliament. However at this time, the CBI program is the private cashbox of the regime and its cronies with minimal transparency and accountability to the nation to which it owes a duty. Our nation’s diplomatic corp is a disaster and an international disgrace with many of the known diplomats under arrest, investigation or indictment.

This writer has no problem with foreign investors who create wealth in our country, pay their taxes and reside on our island; becoming part of our democratic fabric and culture. What we must, and will, resist is this insidious apparatus now being foisted upon our people in practice, and pending legislation, which will allow others to usurp our nation by voting in our elections.

In the interest of the national peace, good order, our democracy, our independence and the national dignity, concerned Dominicans demand:

A firm irrevocable commitment by the Skerrit led government to not allow “cash and carry citizens” who have not met the residence and other requirements of our electoral laws to vote in any election on Dominica; A firm commitment by the regime to abandon efforts to impose the new so-called Public Order Law which is a veiled attempt to further destroy democracy and repress dissent on Dominica; A firm commitment by the Skerrit led government to institute comprehensive electoral reform, to include issuance of ID cards and other safeguards demanded by the parliamentary opposition and recommended by the Organization of American States; and A firm commitment by the Skerrit led government to work with the parliamentary opposition and civil society, to institute a Commission of Inquiry into the CBI program and diplomatic appointments now in controversy.

No honest government would fail to accept these fair and proper demands made to preserve our democracy and nationality. Only the prompt acceptance of these demands by the Skerrit led government will save our small island republic from re-colonization and imposition of a foreign backed tyranny. Only the remedial actions demanded here can save the nation. The actions of the regime have placed our nation at the abyss. Let none doubt that the current path of the Dominica regime poses a clear and present danger to the health and safety our people, the future of our nation and its democracy.

In 2009 the late Chief Minister Frank Baron warned us: Save your country! Eight years later, the need to do so is even greater. We are duty bound to save our country.