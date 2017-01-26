I read Gabriel Christian’s Commentary: Dominica in an Abyss with astonishmentif for no other reason he is an Attorney at Law, and not a back yard politician. I will not at this time deal with the CBI and alleged sales of diplomatic passports. ( See http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/general/monfareds-dominican-diplomatic-passport-revoked-in-2016-astaphan/ ), I wish however to respond to the allegations on electoral reform and the right to vote made by Christian.In my view, Christian descended into the foulest deception with these allegations.

Lie 1: Gabriel wrote

‘What they fail to concede is that the sale of citizenship confers the right to vote on every one of those “cash and carry citizens” as if they were born Dominicans. The Dominica Constitution as written does not provide for different categories of citizenship. Once one is a Dominica citizen the path to the polling booth is there.

Section 33 (2) (a) of the Constitution provides

‘Every Commonwealth citizen of the age of eighteen years or upwards who possesses such qualifications relating to residence or domicile in Dominica as Parliament may prescribed shal l, unless he is disqualified by Parliament from registration as a voter for the purpose of electing Representative, be entitled to be registered as such a voter in accordance with the provisions of any law in that behalf, and no other person may be registered.’

The Constitution guarantees no automatic right to vote. Section 33 (2) (a) means that a person has no constitutional right to registered to vote, or vote, unless he or she meets and possesses such qualifications relating to residence or domicile in Dominica as is prescribed into law by Parliament.

Section 5 of the Registration of Electors provides

‘Subject to this Act and any written law imposing any disqualification for registration as an elector, a person is qualified to be registered as an elector for a polling district if he

(a) is a citizen of the Commonwealth of Dominica; or

(b) is a Commonwealth citizen who has resided in Dominica for a period of twelve months immediately before the qualifying date ; and

(c) is eighteen years of age or over; and

(d) has resided in that polling district for a continuous period of at least three months immediately preceding the date of registration ; …….’

It is therefore patently false for Gabriel to suggest that mere citizenship grants the right to vote. A Dominica must be resident ‘ ‘… in that polling district for a continuous period of at least three months immediately preceding the date of registration . Consequently, not evenDominicans have the right to vote unless they meet the residency requirement under section 5. Gabriel Christian makes no mention of the condition precedent of residence.

Lie 2: Gabriel wrote

‘Indeed, word is that the regime is making arrangements to facilitate the voting in our elections of “cash and carry citizens” – the same way it has facilitated the importation of non-resident Dominicans to vote in the national elections. Our population is small. In our elections a few votes here or there can tip the balance. It is in that context we can fully understand the refusal of the current regime to give a full accounting. Their refusal to account for the number of passports sold/citizenships conferred places our small nation in peril as never before!’

My first question is; what does ‘word is that..’ mean? It surely does not mean there is fact or evidence. Second, who or where did this ‘ word’ come from? The third question is how will the Government facilitate this ‘importation of non-resident Dominicans to vote in the national elections.? Fourth, how will these ‘non-resident Dominicans’ qualify to be registered or get registered? Unless Gabriel answers these questions, he is merely puffing the lies of Linton and Fontaine. Undaunted, Gabriel goes on to compound his fiction with the charge the regime has not given ‘a full accounting’ of the citizenship program. I have previously accused Gabriel of recklessly and dishonestly ignoring the following facts:

Over the last several years the revenues from the economic citizenship program were disclosed in the Estimates at every Budget Address in the Parliament, and public accounts of the Government audited by the Director of Audit; In 2009 the Minister of Foreign Affairs disclosed and laid before the Parliament the names of all persons appointed as diplomats, Consuls or Ambassadors from the year 2000 to 2009;

In 2012 the Prime Minister disclosed and laid before the Parliament the names of all persons appointed as diplomats, Consuls or Ambassadors from the year 2004 to 2012;

The undisputed fact that prior to the CBI the revenue under the ECP went into the Treasury for recurrent expenditure; The undisputed fact that the CBI is only a couple years old and that in the Budget Address of 2016 the Prime Minister specified the sums received and the areas in which the money from the CBI was spent ; The fact that all revenue received by the Government is reflected in the public accounts and audited by the Director of Audit and the fact that Linton is the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee with oversight over these matters; and

The names of all persons granted citizenship have been published in the Gazette

Lie 3: Gabriel wrote

‘These figures ( voters on the lists) show that something is rotten in Dominica’s body politic. It would suggest the voters roll is bloated, includes those like Lazarus and other dead people, or is made up in great part of persons resident in the Diaspora who have not resided in Dominica –some for decades. The regime has done nothing to sanitize the voters list as to leave it in its current deformed state is the perfect vehicle to steal elections.

The Electoral Commission has repeatedly state that the names of deceased persons are removed on notification from the Registry. It would therefore be great for Gabriel to give the names of the deceased who are still on the voters list. He may even go on to give us the names of those deceased who Linton alleged voted in the last election. Gabriel also condemns the existence of the names of persons on the list who are in the Diaspora for decades. He mentioned no name. But what he refuses to state is that our High Court and Court of Appeal have said repeatedly that persons, even those overseas, cannot lawfully be removed from the list without due process and the protection of the law. They have also held that it is incumbent on political parties to object to names on the voters list. The law provides the right of objection. It would therefore be unlawful if the ‘regime’ sought to interfere in a process vested by law in the hands of public officers and the Electoral Commission. In short, the ‘regime’ has no lawful right to interfere or remove names from the list.

Lie 4:Gabriel wrote

‘Coupled with such callous disregard for democratic norms, the Skerrit led regime on Dominica is insidiously plotting new repressive legislation. Such legislation is aimed at herding our population into a prison of submission to its will by the new legislation is planning to introduce. . (the Public Order Act)”

Really? Gabriel has not even seen the draft, yet he responds with this sensualist rubbish. And he has done so well knowing that every civilized democratic country has a Riot Act and Public Order Act. Why? To protect the peace and national security of the State.