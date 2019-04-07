COMMENTARY: Has this Skerrit-led DLP Government performed in the best interest of Dominica?

Well, I get it that civil servants are able to verify this statement as it appears, we have a one-man show running the Cabinet and the government affairs, and questions have been asked, “where are the government auditors, Financial Secretary and the Director of Audit?” Key to government`s accountability.

They appear to have been deliberately dismissive and appear to turn a blind eye to the scam of Bobols (Bin & Fertiliser), interference with states funds, our tax payers’ money that has been engaged in “alleged” corruption practices.

We have had enough of Skerrit and his failed Labour government for over nineteen (19yrs) years now and they must Go. Most of us have been shocked by the blatant misuse of states funds and we have blind loyalists who are in denial and say to us, “all you hate Skerro”, but when asked why and how, they move on with a loud stuuuuuupes. My dear people, this is where we are in Dominica, it’s all about Skerro and not our Dominica, let alone our suffering and unemployed young people and family.

Skerrit has failed us due to probably some level of immaturity, poor leadership, ignorant of the processes of socio-economic development and has reduced our struggling people to beggars. We have seen this happen numerous times at the Financial Centre.

Skerrit came into government as this immature PM upon the death of our Pierre (Pierro) Charles. The position presented this fanfare of a young, immature golden boy with dimples but with no obvious experience or plan as to how we are going to rebuild Dominica. Well, “Dimples” has failed big time. Skerrit appears to have had no induction, and no professional role models to guide him from day one as to the protocol for the development of a failing state. It is obvious that Skerrit was not prepared for this critical challenge with no long term plan for the socio-economic development of Domininca. To this year, 2019, we still have not seen nor heard of this overall meaningful development plan, but talk and more talk, while the driver drives without a map.

We have heard and witnessed the denial of Dominica’s failing economy where agricultural produce for exports has disappeared and obviously ignored and abandoned by this incompetent Labour government but we welcome many foreign unknown people through the sales of our passports. Bananas gone, limes gone, soaps gone, beers gone, tourist gone, cruise ships gone, shops are closing, tourism gone, Ross University gone, but what has to go? Skerrit and his incompetent waste of time 18 useless ministers and weird advisors must Go Now. All these have crippled our nation.

With a failed, incompetent, immature Prime Minister & 18 waste of time ministers there appears to be no team work for planning let alone implementing. Skerrit was on the road last week at Bai, Mahaut, and Gwadar, well look Roro. Skerrit has the guts and audacity to tell his crowd that “…when in Domininca you can fight your politics…but when you go out there you must be statesman.” In other words, do not talk bad of Domininca. LOL.LOL…Is Skerrit serious?

The sale of our passports you initiated and given to any ole teeth and weird characters that has tarnished our name as we are unable to travel to Canada as a Member of the Commonwealth without a visa because that sale of passports saw all kind of nefarious, old teeth people entering Canada with our passports. Skerrit failed to screen these people because it appears he has been blind and desperate for cash, because the country`s economy is dead. The country is not generating revenue under Skerrit`s failed leadership.

Dominicans, now call for a trusted, reputable, decent and professional team to govern our nature isle and to wipe away with immediate effect, the stain and bad name this failed Skerrit corrupt government has imposed upon us. Labour government and Skerrit must Go.

We look forward to welcome Hon. Linton and his decent, professional, trusted, competent UWP Team.

Dominicans, wake up.

Retired Civil Servant

Opinions expressed in this commentary do not necessarily reflect those of Dominica News Online or its advertisers.