I had to pause and respond to the Hon. Prime Minister of Dominica, Mr. Roosevelt Skerrit, who, in my view, made some rather brazen public statements on Friday March 16, 2018.
The statements were given in reaction to an initiative taken by the union representing workers at Dominica’s Ports, the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), to solicit a reaction from the authorities, the Dominica Air and Seaport Association (DASPA).
Mr. Skerrit remarked that other interests might be behind the union’s move, that the workers were undertaking a lawless and selfish activity and that the country could not afford any salary interests in the wake of hurricane Maria, a category 5 weather system which had severely impacted the island. The PM also indicated, rather forcefully, that ‘he’ would not negotiate with the union while the workers were taking “industrial action.”
Union members reported to work on March 16, but withdrew their services for a brief moment. The reason for their action was blamed on the lack of response to a two-year old correspondence which the union had sent to DASPA on behalf of the members. But what really sparked the move was DASPA’s no-show at a scheduled meeting with the union earlier that week; the union members demanded action. DASPA is a statutory corporation in charge of running Dominica’s port and Skerrit has no direct role to play in that corporation’s operations, or he should not.
In a discussion with Mr. Thomas Letang on the ongoing impasse, he advised me that DASPA’s CEO, Mr. Benoit Bardouille had assured him (Letang) of a meeting on Wednesday March 21 to address his union’s proposal. So, as a consequence, the union’s action was discontinued. Now, it is my view the statements were not only unwarranted, but they were untimely and probably even ill-advised.
Mr. Skerrit, based on my humble observation, continually asserts himself in such situations with the misguided illusion that he alone can move the system. And he simply cannot, nor is he the system. This trend is worrying and the Mr. Skerrit deserves to be called-out as often as he does this sort of thing. It may be assumed that the Skerrit is a political actor who is consumed by his desires to maintain power “for the next 10, 20, 30, 40 years,” to quote him directly. The question is: at what cost is he, and his enablers, willing to achieve this “legacy?” I, therefore, felt the need to contribute to the ongoing debate with the view that such contributions keep the wheels of democracy turning.
It is my opinion that Mr. Skerrit tried, by this statement, to further assert himself as Dominica’s ‘Strong Man,’ but he must be very careful not to miss the mark as to how far he can push the people. I am beginning to think that the Prime Minister’s antics might challenge him more negatively than it does his political opponents as time goes by. His move was a rather premature one which was generally aimed at maintaining prominence in Dominica’s political arena.
Bravo Thomas Letang! I stand in solidarity with you, the DPSU, and the workers and people of Dominica. I also stand with and for they who do not believe that there is a cause to stand up for. Fear is a misconception of one’s own strength and the collective abilities of others. On the other hand, such show of resilience strengthens any democracy.
It took one young man and God to destroy goliath, And it took one young man and the devil to destroy a whole country Dominica, Wow
Everyone is entitled to their opinions therein lies the basic expectation of a society free and fair to all mankind. How ever in freely expressing ourselves, we must be very careful to at the very least , be true to ourselves. There in lies my problem with your commentary sir. Your achievements I genuinely salute however I am constrained to understand why you always cloak your writings under the supposed veil if impartiality. Frankly sir you are not impartial in my humble oppinion a review of your writings over time has clearly been the basis for my inference. I fully endorse your right to free expression and salute you for making use of your constitutional right so to do but I humbly suggest that you take not solace in any veiled sense of false impartiality and speak to us clearly and truthfully as a true sympathizer of the Opposition. Which to yet again be pellucidly clear is your right.
That is your opinion and you are entitled to it, just as much as Alex Bruno is entitled to his. Agreeing or disagreeing with someone is not obligatory.
Excellent article and thanks for pointing out the important issues at hand.
But Alex, who do you think you can fool with this one sided view. This democracy will thrive not only on your right to express yourself and for workers to stand up for what they perceive to be instances of injustice at their work place. This democracy also thrive on the rule of law. In this instance it would be wise to consult with the Industrial Relations act Chapter 89:01 at sections 61 and 62. I can almost read the reaction to this reference to the law. Perhaps not by Alex, but the Rose Valley, MITC or JJ from castle Bruce. I propose that we try to live in a society where we dispense of all laws as desirable controls over the abuse of us all. Can we do just that? It will be a situation where any and everything goes. Oh yes, do away with the constitution and law which manages the good order of an otherwise civil society. Let’s see which law, which constitution can tell Mr. Linton that he was not duly appointed Leader of the Opposition following the elections laws of Dominica.
I beg to defer with your opinion. Though I am not a supporter of Skerrit but as the PM he must voice his concern and take steps to address any situation that has the potential to negatively impact the country especially during these difficult and challenging rebuilding process. A strike by the port workers will definitely have a negative impact on the already struggling economy. In fact, that is exactly why the Union is using this opportune time to make a statement.
I am a bit taken back by your statement that,”His move was a rather premature one which was generally aimed at maintaining prominence in Dominica’s political arena.” What does that really mean? This sound more like political rhetoric than an opinion drawn from facts within the argument/conversation in relation to the port workers strike.
I look forward to your continued contribution and dialog which helps keep the wheels of democracy continuously spinning in DA.
Well said Alex this PM is mad he should
Visit Dr Benjamin’s office
It was the English Dramatist William Shakespare who died on 23 April 1616 that uttered: “There is no darkness but ignorance”.
Why are you surprised by the PM’s antics… the man continues to act unwisely/imprudently. He lives his life by idiocy, void of such sentiments:
It was the British Poet John Donne who died on 31 March 1631 that uttered: “No Man is an island, entire of itself, every man is a piece of the continent”;
It was the great Buddha Leader who died 483(BC) that uttered: “No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path”;
It was the American Athlete Yogi Berra who died 22 September 2015 that uttered: “It’s like deja-vu, all over again”;
It was the German Physicist Albert Einstein who died 18 April 1955 that uttered: “Everyone should be respected as individuals, but no one idolised”;
It was the American Leader currently still living that uttered: “The larger the island of knowledge, the longer the shoreline of wonder”;
By making such ill-conceived statements and interjecting himself in matters that are strictly among the DPSU, its members and the DASPA, the PM thinks that he is the sole arbiter of any matter or dispute concerning Dominica. This man has an over-inflated ego that needs to be deflated. The PM’s intrusive and misguided interventions in matters to do with statutory bodies can only lead to ill-will and upheavals. This period is a crucial time for servant leadership, humility and graciousness not bluster, conceit nor authoritarianism.
Commandment number 6 – 🙂
Letang and yourself are rocking the same boat of UWP wickedness don’t pay.
Alex Bruno I dont always agree with you views , some times i get the feeling you are just trying too hard to be relevant but i must say i a in total agreement with your commentary on this matter . Since we are on this topic i think is time you consider jumping in the political arena HINT”: TEAM DOMINICA
Well said. I am in total agreement.
Little confused, although I have an inkling, why DNO feels the need to end certain articles with “Opinions expressed in this commentary……………………………..are not necessary those of DNO…..
understandably that workers need more money as the cost of living is extremely high, the timing of or an increase is a bit premature considering the wake of Hurricane Maria.
On a more substantive note. I am not sure how you can expect any statutory corporation to be free of political guidance. Their boards are politically appointed and their governing statutes all make provisions for ministerial influence. Not that that is a bad thing in itself. Our ports (along with Solid Waste , Aid Bank , DBS, The Planning Corporation,Public Works etc … all Statutory corporations) are vital cogs in the running of the state and the state probably needs to have some veto interest in how they run. The workers at the port may have a genuine grievance. But to expect us as a nation to be stopped in our tracks (essentially what happens if the port closed down) and for our premier political representative (the Prime Minister) to have nothing to say about it is , in my humble opinion, naive at best… and advocating gross dereliction of duty at worst. This is doubly important of this time of post Maria recovery
You speak like a true supporter of a dictator. On one hand you begrudge these workers a salary increase (they haven’t had one for years) and on the other hand you are quite happy for your PM to cheat the country out of very scarce resources. Hypocrite! But that’s what the DLP is all about.
You guys seems to have only one ear open and that’s when the PM speaks. Where was your humble opinion when the leader of the opposition made all these outlandish statements? You all want to look non-partisan in the eyes of the public but we are stripping you all naked.
Point well taken Alex and I am in agreement that we should not only call out the PM but all leaders that go foul of democratic principles. It is interesting that you failed to call out Mr Letang on the need to address with the port workers some of the very relevant points raised by the PM, such as the inefficiencies at the ports, that continue to hold Dominica’s recovery to ransom.
Can Alex Bruno stop his hypocrisy and declare his hands as an operative of the UWP?
Good Move Alex Bruno, time more of our Intellectuals stand to support our little Dominica and call out the negative practices plaguing the country. Skerrit must know that his one man show antics is becoming more and more distasteful..
A B, hush your A… One expects no more from you.. Traitor! Is so you ALL love the country.
Garcon nobody cares what u think.
Why does this article keep referring to PM Skerrit as “the” Skerrit.
To draw an affinity with the Donal? Not a flaaering one I would think.
Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. This man think we are his kids because he states further I hope it is not who I think it is.
Will you execute him or lynch him/her in public?
This is the talk of a dictator. Look at China back to dictatorial rule. Russia. These are his friends.
The right to strike or protest is no longer. We no longer have rights in this country.
When will Dominicans wake up?