I had to pause and respond to the Hon. Prime Minister of Dominica, Mr. Roosevelt Skerrit, who, in my view, made some rather brazen public statements on Friday March 16, 2018.

The statements were given in reaction to an initiative taken by the union representing workers at Dominica’s Ports, the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), to solicit a reaction from the authorities, the Dominica Air and Seaport Association (DASPA).

Mr. Skerrit remarked that other interests might be behind the union’s move, that the workers were undertaking a lawless and selfish activity and that the country could not afford any salary interests in the wake of hurricane Maria, a category 5 weather system which had severely impacted the island. The PM also indicated, rather forcefully, that ‘he’ would not negotiate with the union while the workers were taking “industrial action.”

Union members reported to work on March 16, but withdrew their services for a brief moment. The reason for their action was blamed on the lack of response to a two-year old correspondence which the union had sent to DASPA on behalf of the members. But what really sparked the move was DASPA’s no-show at a scheduled meeting with the union earlier that week; the union members demanded action. DASPA is a statutory corporation in charge of running Dominica’s port and Skerrit has no direct role to play in that corporation’s operations, or he should not.

In a discussion with Mr. Thomas Letang on the ongoing impasse, he advised me that DASPA’s CEO, Mr. Benoit Bardouille had assured him (Letang) of a meeting on Wednesday March 21 to address his union’s proposal. So, as a consequence, the union’s action was discontinued. Now, it is my view the statements were not only unwarranted, but they were untimely and probably even ill-advised.

Mr. Skerrit, based on my humble observation, continually asserts himself in such situations with the misguided illusion that he alone can move the system. And he simply cannot, nor is he the system. This trend is worrying and the Mr. Skerrit deserves to be called-out as often as he does this sort of thing. It may be assumed that the Skerrit is a political actor who is consumed by his desires to maintain power “for the next 10, 20, 30, 40 years,” to quote him directly. The question is: at what cost is he, and his enablers, willing to achieve this “legacy?” I, therefore, felt the need to contribute to the ongoing debate with the view that such contributions keep the wheels of democracy turning.

It is my opinion that Mr. Skerrit tried, by this statement, to further assert himself as Dominica’s ‘Strong Man,’ but he must be very careful not to miss the mark as to how far he can push the people. I am beginning to think that the Prime Minister’s antics might challenge him more negatively than it does his political opponents as time goes by. His move was a rather premature one which was generally aimed at maintaining prominence in Dominica’s political arena.

Bravo Thomas Letang! I stand in solidarity with you, the DPSU, and the workers and people of Dominica. I also stand with and for they who do not believe that there is a cause to stand up for. Fear is a misconception of one’s own strength and the collective abilities of others. On the other hand, such show of resilience strengthens any democracy.

Opinions expressed in this commentary are not necessarily those of Dominica News Online or its advertisers.