Politics is not something to joke with because bad leadership is costly and sometimes deadly.Today many Dominicans at home and abroad are shaking their heads and nursing their hearts’ wounds at the disbelief at what has become of our island home’s politics. And more than that, it is destroying our tried and true way of life. Whichever side of the political divide you find yourself on, we can agree that this new normal political reality has been very destructive to Dominica and Dominicans’well-being, harmony and mutual respect for one another.
The People of Dominica- progeny of slaves and of indigenous Indians- have for centuries lived together in harmony and complimented each other in their way of life exchanging goods and services like food, goods,medicine, goodwill and community. But this is under threat today,thanks to the new and deadly brand of destructive politics. So why should anyone try to divide this small mountainous island in order to gain political capital? Such a person or persons should be avoided, detested and exposed. Such persons practice the politics of divide and conquer. According to history books, that system was also used during slavery and during the Apartheid system in South Africa when President Nelson “Madiba” Mandela was deep inside prison walls.
But this fragmentation politics poses an even bigger danger to the future of Dominica and that of generations to come. In as much as today’s politics continue to be a failure, it is incumbent on parents to guide their children though this wilderness and the collateral damage of this political jungle.Therefore, it is imperative that parents play their part and advise their children to lead a healthy and disciplined way. They need to be honest with their children about their way of life because they are their number one councilors.Certainly not the parading politicians who think and act like they are God’s gift to the world.
It is important that parents’ impress upon their children to view today’s Dominican politicians not as demi-Gods or as God-sent messengers of transformation and development.These politicians act not as Honorable leaders that should be respected and held in high esteem. Rather they behave as individual actors, pursuing their own political interests and ideological missions willy nilly, like excited gas molecules in an overheated balloon. This behaviour and posture are partly responsible for the noisy breakdown of values which has been echoed loudly on civil society in a very fundamental and disorderly way.
And this disorder has resulted in chaos, other causes and causalities as well.Negative developments such as ideological and real polarization and the radicalization and hardening of political bases have left visible tribal size marks on society. But most of all, the chaos and confusion syndrome compounds and solidifies this new normal divide and conquer political paradigm.
The Chaos syndrome has resulted in a chronic decline in the political system’s capacity for self-organization and regulation. It began with the weakening of the institutions and brokers—political parties and career politicians which have historically held politicians accountable and prevented everyone in the system from pursuing naked self-interests all the time.
As the influence of these institutions fails and fades, politicians, activists, and voters (on all sides) become more individualistic and unaccountable. Then the system atomizes and chaos becomes the new normal—both in campaigns, governance and government. This becomes a perfect storm for the continuous erosion of democratic values,norms and mores.Like many disorders,the chaos syndrome is self-reinforcing. It causes governmental dysfunction which fuels public anger, which incites political disruption, which causes yet more governmental dysfunction.
Reversing this downward free fall spiral will require real leadership to diagnose, understand and deal with the chaos effectively.This will require a great deal of work and sacrifice by all and at all levels. And some are doing just that.The results of the recently held La Plaine Village Council election are a prime example and provide an evidence base template of how this reversal is done.
