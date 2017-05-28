Like most Dominicans I am concerned by our increasing inability to adequately manage our garbage disposal. This rubbish rubbish everywhere even filling bus stops is not only unsightly but poses serious risks to our health and well being. I wish to suggest we change our approach to garbage disposal to have any chance at averting an impending health epidemic and all its consequences.

I think the old model on which we base our present approach is outmoded and will continue to fail us.

I think we can go a long way to solving the garbage problemif we changed the paradigm and started paying our people for the recyclable waste not the organic waste that they have to dispose.

First we should not characterize it as their waste as opposed to say feces,urine, dasheen peel or “fish gut”. They did not create all the plastic, styrofoam , cardboard and tins that transit thru their homes on the way to the natural environment. The majority of this RUBBISH came from elsewhere, somebody in a foreign land made money from producing, transporting and selling it to them as goods or packaging for goods. Further more, the government adds an environmental levy to the costs of the goods ostensibly to dispose of this same ‘RUBBISH”. The majority of this RUBBISH is in essence the vehicle that was used to sell us consumables we could hardly afford. I ask why not pay our people for making the recyclable waste available for disposal for recycling here or elsewhere. Recycling is now a major global economic activity. Why are we stuck in this “RUBBISH” mindset when we already have experience with recycling glass bottles, old vehicles, their chassis and the like. This is nothing new; my younger brother and myself used to collect, wash and sell coke and ju-c bottles for pocket change as children.

I am of the opinion that such a simple change in our approach could very well guarantee a relatively clean environment in what is left of this Isle of Beauty, Isle of Splendor”; that we will soon not be gazing at in wonder if we continue with our present approaches. We live in financial times like it or not, there is a price to recycling. The ordinary citizen should be paid to recycle RUBBISH created by others.Why should people overseas make money from producing rubbish and those of us saddled with it by factors beyond our control not be rewarded for its disposal?

I am proposing that we use some of the funds from the environmental levy or the CBI windfall to pilot such a project for a couple weeks and go beyond the obvious short term measures of truck buying etc. Is that too difficult in this “toxic environment”?? Wouldn’t that be a productive and sustainable way of using the CBI funds? I truly think that properly executed, this could work not only because it is just and fair, but it would reduce the present epidemic levels of environmental pollution, ensure automatic separation of waste, reduce operating cost for Solid Waste, provide opportunities for commercializing organic waste etc.

I am convinced that it will work if this familiar statement “Is not me mister going and get rich on” is a true characterization of most Dominicans. Wouldn’t it be great that for once we would benefit from our self-hate? If there is any validity to the “is not on me Dominicans going and make it” sentiment, who will throw recyclable material on the roadside knowing that Dr. Pascal or a “Paro” is collecting and making good money from recycling it. Would you? I am thinking along the lines of twenty dollars for a case of empty Kubuli beer bottles as opposed to the present sum of ten dollars. Recycling is big business not tokenism.

I was driven to submit this article having listened to Honorable Ezekiel Basil during the last sitting of Parliament painfully lamenting the state of garbage disposal in the Wesley constituency. I want to thank him for this and take the opportunity to commend not only him, but Honorable Danny Lugay and Honorable Lennox Linton for their approach, contributions and stature at this same sitting in a very “toxic” and hostile House of Parliament.

May the spirits of my ancestors be pleased.

