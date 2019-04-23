COMMENTARY: The beginning of the demise of the Village Council System in Dominica     

Local Government was introduced in Dominica over 100 years ago as part of a system of political decentralization used by the British Colonial Administration. From its origins in the late 19th Century with two municipal boards, the Roseau Town Board in 1869 and the Portsmouth Town Board, either in the late 1800’s or the early 1900’s, Local Authorities have evolved today to a be vibrant and effective system and movement. The proliferation of the village council system coincided with Premier Edward LeBlanc’s rural road projects. The more roads he cut into the hinterland the more village councils were formed.

The first village council was formed in Marigot in the 1933. In 1963 there were ten (10) Councils, twenty (20) in 1968, thirty (30) in 1975 and thirty-seven (37) in 2002. Today in addition to the three (3) municipal Councils; the Roseau City Council, the Portsmouth Town Council, the Canefield Urban Council and the Kalinago Council, there are about forty-one (41) Village Councils in Dominica.

These Local Government bodies which function under Chapter 190 of the 1961 revised laws of Dominica are popularly elected bodies ‘empowered by law’ to regulate and administer affairs in their respective areas. It is a system of institutionalized political decentralization which is designed to foster local autonomy, popular bi-partisan and inclusive participation in the life and development of demarcated areas. The entities are funded by government grants for requested projects and from local house and land taxes.

This semi-autonomous Local Government authority has a long and noble tradition and is and has been by far the best form of democratic governance and government for and by rural folks to manage their local affairs. It was the true and honest government and representation of the peasantry (Mal-ea- way) in remote communities which are spread through-out the valleys and mountains of Dominica. The Village Councils are responsible for key strategic decisions in the development of their villages and hamlets. It was designed to be the most “grass-roots” and bi- partisan arm of government within a democratic system. It has survived several domestic political changes, as well as social and economic transformations at home and abroad during the colonial and post-independence periods.

But today, the system is facing insurmountable challenges which if the trajectory continues will surely lead to its total demise. The politics of big money and national political meddling have invaded, infected and in some cases corrupted some Councils. The La Plaine Village Council once a vanguard of a highly effective and cohesive council, has become a paralyzed, unfortunate and shameful causality of this unethical and probably illegal and corrupt public policy.

Historically the La Plaine village Council in spite of the elected members’ political differences and affiliations has been responsible for this village being one of the beacons of the island. The progressive leadership always fostered a clear and strong message through ‘Colmays’, village picnics, meetings and social gatherings, that everyone is responsible for the village’s development in spite of little of no monetary government funding.

Furthermore, Dominica’ current ruling Labour government has since abolished the Ministry of Community Development which was responsible for Local Government and replaced it with the Ministry for Constituency Empowerment. Observers allege that this new portfolio is nothing more than a conduit through which funds and resources are passed to the Councils to do the ruling government’s political work.

Consequently, these Local Government entitles have fallen prey to big money and are viewed as political footballs embroiled in a bigger game they don’t understand. The Current PM presents himself at Village Councils’ inaugurations and acts like Santa Claus delivering checks with promises of more later. The monetary rewards each council gets depends if they are ‘naughty or nice’- on their level of loyalty, support and the amount of ‘pirating’ it does for the ‘red’ party and him.

One poignant and blatant example is; after announcing the June 7th, 2016 date of the bi-election in the Soufriere constituency in April, 2016, the PM presented a $597,000 check to the Soufriere/ Scotts Head/Gallion Village Council for community projects in front of bright cameras and ‘of course’ Face Book. The check was given to the council in a well-timed manner before the bi-election in which his party won convincingly in that coastal southern constituency.

Did any of these Councils which received huge grant awards formally requested in writing with specific goals, details and time lines the need for project funds as required by law? On what basis does the government determine the rational and timing of the awards? Are proper and legal procurement protocols followed and adhered to, or these are just exercises in political expediency? How and what formula if any was used to determine the amount of the grant awards? These are vexing questions that lead to more questions than answers. What does the Public Procurement and Contract Administration Act No.11 of 2012 stipulate?

This alleged blatant abuse of power means that public accountability of government’s funds opens the door to massive fraud, abuse and corruption. If no written formal requests were made with progress reporting time lines with expense reports, then no one can and should be held responsible. That being the case, then Labour party stalwarts in the Councils will not and cannot be held responsible or accountable to the government or courts for their performance or lack there-of in the use of these public funds.

This dangerous reality of the allege appearance of the ‘purchasing’ and dismantling of the traditional model of Local Government is one with far reaching consequences for a long time for Dominica. The historical success that the Local Government system has had in improving the quality of governance, delivering services in a more cost effective, transparent and legally responsible manner has been clearly documented. This writer bears witness to this fact growing up in the south eastern rural village of La Plaine a few decades ago.

