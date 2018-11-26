In the Commonwealth of Dominica, as is the case in many other Caribbean countries, violence against women and children continues to be a major societal issue, perpetuated by indemnity, stigma and silence. Recent statistics provided by the Bureau of Gender Affairs show that 86 percent of gender-based violence (GBV) victims are female, and one in every two reported cases are adult females who have been sexually abused.

Through recent campaigns such as #LévéDomnik, #MeToo, #LifeinLeggings and others, activists and advocates have used social media and other platforms to sensitize the public on the far-reaching consequences of the pandemic. While creating a space for survivors to share their experiences, in an effort to encourage others to break their silence.

Despite overwhelming support from locals to the various campaigns, the situation in communities have remained virtually unchanged.

Executive Director of Lifeline Ministries, Tina Alexander, says: “we’ve had the same number of incidents reported [to the police] every year for the past 15 years. So, it’s not that the situation is getting more and more terrible, it’s that the situation is bad.”

In October 2016, the government amended the Sexual Offences Act of 1998 to include child sexual grooming as an offence and stiffer penalties for rape, gross indecency and interferences with minors, etc.

Though Alexander thinks there has been some change in people’s attitudes toward online pornography and sexual grooming, she says, “we should have seen a larger increase in reports, [but] I don’t think we did. Granted the referral pathways were blocked after Maria, and other things took priority.”

Compared to the rest of the region, Dominica is said to have a higher reporting rate per head, “so people are reporting in spite of the fact that the system is broken, and the reports are not leading to successful prosecutions as it should,” Alexander states.

Still, social workers, community mobilizers and other key stakeholders strongly believe that the number of reported cases represent just a fraction of incidents.

Melissa Morgan, Officer-In-Charge of the Bureau of Gender Affairs explains that there are many reasons why victims of abuse often shy away from reporting. “Survivors of GBV sometimes do not know the available services or how to access such services. Also, because of cultural beliefs, survivors do not believe violence is serious enough to report. Shame, stigma and discriminatory attitudes toward the victims and victim blaming does not create an enabling environment where victims feel comfortable reporting their abuse.”

Earlier this month, when the news of sexual abuse of a minor sparked public outrage, relevant authorities, including the Welfare Division, came under harsh criticism for what many described as ‘unwillingness to conduct duties.’

The seven-member team is the government body directly responsible for child protection, probation for juvenile delinquents, conducting social inquiry reports, foster-care, adoption, custody matters, community service, care of the elderly, among other things.

Following the backlash, the division held an open day on Friday where the public was encouraged to visit, share concerns and ask questions. Head of the Child Abuse Prevention Unit, Jemma Azille- Lewis described the turn- out as “poor”. “We opened the doors [and] we hardly got persons coming in to ask any questions; the persons who came in were actually clients. So, what does that say?”

It is important that communities collaborate with the division to curb the issue of gender-based violence on island, she says – especially as it pertains to children.

“It’s all about working together. We can implement programmes and activities, we can put parents in programs; we can do awareness with the children in the schools; we can do awareness with community leaders. After we have given you that information you have a responsibility to act out on the information we have given you.”

“Parents have a responsibility to care for and protect their children. The community has also a responsibility to protect the children and to raise responsible families,” she affirmed.

One suggestion supported by some of the major stakeholders involved in eliminating GBV in Dominica, is to adopt a multisectoral approach in addressing cases.

“The system is archaic – it doesn’t work. It’s the system of having a preliminary inquiry and then a high court hearing. Having this two-tiered system is geared towards protecting the reputation of the perpetrators. It’s not geared toward protecting the witness or other vulnerable people in society,” Alexander asserts.

Establishing a proper family court, including a paper committal and video link testimonies of victims, a public accessible sex offenders registry, along with a complete overhaul of social services, which she describes as “ a piecemeal, generic system which cannot work in our context”, Alexander says would significantly improve and shorten the process of reporting and following through with GBV cases on island.

“What I’d like to see is an integrated investigative process. Which means that the police, the social workers from welfare and the doctors from ministry of health would work together,” she says. Importing a sexual abuse reception centre (SARC), a special unit with a section for medical examination and another for forensic interviews with video equipment is thought to assist the process even more.

“I think we should have welfare officers working with and based in the health districts so that people could access them the way they access the health system. I think the public assistance system should be a separate department. The probation officers also need to be attached to the court, and not to welfare. And we need a prison aftercare service, that I think should be a part of probation.”