COMMENTARY: Will the tides turn for the Vieille Case Constituency this time around?Vieille Case Constituency political observer - Monday, March 11th, 2019 at 1:33 PM
With a full slate of candidates already announced by the DLP to contest the next general election, the nation awaits with bated breath those who will line up on UWP tickets across the country. For the folks of the Vieille Case Constituency, several names have surfaced and disappeared almost instantly in recent months as if to suggest that the labour political marksmen are taking a direct hit and kill each time. But to my great surprise, one name continues to resonate and even in hamlets across the constituency where unquestionable allegiance was the order of the day, heads are nodding in approval that this time around, the UWP has eyes on a formidable and charismatic candidate. I have kept my ears to the ground and the echo is reverberating louder and louder. I am baffled as to why the opposition marksmen have not been able to stamp out this name. Were they caught by surprise? Or is it that the old political ammunition is just too outdated? Maybe the cat is too far let out of the bag or the time of change is here. Whatever it is, there is excitement or resentment depending on who you talk with.
Whether true or untrue, Clement Marcellin Jr of Penville is the choicest of the lot. This is Penville’s best chance of having their ‘homeboy’ and a constituency tri-cultural icon who understands and embodies the values and aspirations of the peoples of Penville, Vieille Case and Thibaud wholeheartedly with class and distinction. If in fact Clement agrees to run on any ticket, there is no doubt that he has the principles, youthfulness and zest to bring about the much needed change that these communities so rightfully deserve. The fatigue syndrome of labour has taken a toll and these days a hush has fallen on even the loudest mouthpieces. I guess everyone in the other camp is praying that Clement does not run.
As a boy, Clement was as we say- ‘troublesome’ but he could troubleshoot on almost any problem. Clement carried his troubleshooting skills right through his adolescent and early adult years with an eagerness to fix real life problems not only for himself, but for the community of Penville as a whole. In 2014, Clement earned himself a Bachelor of Science Degree in Technical Management from DeVry University and only two years later, a Master of Science Degree in Project Management from Keller Graduate School. He worked hard as a single parent to care for his daughter, maintain a fulltime job, and study. I continue to admire his determination to succeed. To the best of my knowledge, he understands the principle of hard work and self-sacrifice. Junior as he is commonly called, worked for 14 years as the District Environmental Health Officer (DEHO) for Vieille Case and Portsmouth Health Districts and acted as Senior Environmental Health Officer with responsibility for vector control. In 2019, he left the government service to join the Dominica Cooperative Societies League Ltd as a Business Development Officer. He lectures part time at the Dominica State College but also finds time to run his game shop and to chill out on the block with the guys.
None of these accomplishments qualifies him more than his personality and contributions to community life. If Clement decides to contest the upcoming election, the constituency will for the first time have a ‘many men in one man’ advantage-a father, an educator, a businessman, a community leader, a counselor, an ambassador and some people even say a hero although I would be less inclined to confer this on him but I know eventually, the community will. In fact his shyness for self-admiration is the only hold back for this bestowment. Whether fact or opinion, no one can dispute that he stands tall on values, self-discipline, and love for community.
Clement embodies youth and youthfulness and has a unique way of connecting with seniors. His delicate side comes alive when he interacts with kids and infants. He is always keen to listen, empathize, and offer himself to others. I believe this young man has seen so many unfulfilled dreams lost and the growing unemployment problems within the communities have surely kept him up for long hours at night. I am sure his entry into politics or devotion to public life would be motivated by a desire to create opportunities for all peoples of the community. He once told me casually, “nothing I want to see more than youth employment, the best quality of healthcare for all and the implementation of social programs which empowers all”. It is his love for young people and the time he devotes to talking with them that led to the “big brother” nickname. For those who really know him, he would shy away from praise and admiration. During his tenure as DEHO, Clement went to every house and every home, high or low, rich or poor. He remains a familiar face, though with a spectrum of smiles and emotions to touch to every heart. I am really not sure how he did it. In fact, no one knows, unless of course it’s just naked in your DNA. Clement has the DNA and the natural ability to connect with people.
And to speak of Christian values, let me just say who he is without reservation. Clement was brought up entrenched in Christians values and have not departed from its core principles. He is a man of faith with tolerance for all beliefs and unbeliefs. While everyone may not agree with his Christain philosophy- hardly anyone can question his honesty or love for people and country. And yes, there are things Clement despises: injustice, dishonesty, opportunities for some and not all, suppression of freedom to expression and the lies, deceit and crude dirty politics. Clement hates intimidation with a passion.
Even more outstanding are his contributions to community life. At the tender age of 16, he became the youth leader of his church and subsequently was elected as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for a community-based youth empowerment group: Penville Ambitious Youth (PAY) which embarked on several community projects. At the age of 21, he became an ambassador for Penville and served with distinction as Area Youth Representative on an adhoc committee of the then Vieille Case Cooperative Credit Union and went on further to serve on the Supervisory Committee and shortly thereafter, voted as the Chairman of that committee. This journey opened new doors and landed him on the Supervisory and Compliance Committee of the National Cooperative Credit Union Ltd for two consecutive terms as chairman. In 2016 he became a director on the B.O.D of the National Cooperative Credit Union Ltd whilst simultaneously serving as the Chairperson of the Credit Committee at the Dominica Cooperative Societies League Ltd. Clement can be many persons in one man- a talent that he so effortlessly personifies!
Clement also presently serves as a Director on the Dominica Cricket Association and as Second Vice president since 2018. He is the founder and president of the Gladiators Cricket Club since 2014. He has represented his community at various sporting tournaments especially cricket. Very dear to his heart is reggae music, drumming, motorsports and a good lime on the block. Clement is a community coordinator in chief.
Even though I have not spoken to Clement myself about his intentions, I think the public has a right to know and vet their candidate. The question of whether he will run or not is just not going away and with every passing day the interest in his candidacy is becoming more a staple at the dinner table than a bedroom discussion. Could there be a blue undercurrent that is moving the tides to his shores? I guess time will tell.
I posed the question to a group of guys on the block and asked- what if what I am hearing is true and Clement Marcellin runs this time around? Without any thought processing, the answer came out clear and simple- “we will embrace our guy” As if not satisfied and wanting to appease my own ego, I pose the same question in Thibaud. “Oui man, monsieur se youn bon boug” which in Standard English means, yes man, this guy is a good man, a clear indication that he already has the Thibaud endorsement. Across Vieille Case, the silence speaks louder than words. There is just uneasiness. Most people do not want to talk about it- either because they are ideologically loyal or they are just too unsettled and afraid to think of the prospects of real change. Right now the ball is in Clement’s court- whether he decides to dribble it around, kick it off field, or take a direct hit at the goal post, is a decision he has to make now and fast.
40 Comments
Set of ungrateful, God don’t like ungrateful people.
Go for it! It’s time for change.
They say Skerrit cute that one is indeed cuter. Time for change. Give the young man a chance like we gave Skerrit a chance.
Some of them ……. Labourites and their stupid … comments … lord Send help
Qualified candidate running with the wrong party!
When i tell people this election gan Be a TIGHT they thinking is JOKE?!
Let’s see what my boy can do!
jesus Christ him self can contest the penville seat and he cannot beat skerrit
Jesus Christ will good for ppl like you. Stupid statement. Skerrit is small fish.
“……….Jesus Christ himself can contest the Penville seat and he cannot beat Skerrit……” Then that tells you who is the devil in this political game. Labour, Skerrit, Corru0ption, Bobol, we need to get rid of. Get the hell out of Dominica affairs. You corrupt labour Government has failed us. Go away. Go to Venezuela, it nice out there……..Go to China, its cold out there so you will have no heat to face. Go away, go, Go ind all you funky dirty business out of our Domininca you all have killed. We need th space and the decency and he intellectual to recover our nature’s isle. Welcome ho Linton, welcome Team UWP.
Ok demon. We all know Olu enjoyed beating Jesus. You can hold your barabass
Judas get 30 Pieces of silver to do that, How much you get?
well this is someone speaking about Clemment and not himself…….he is already out there on the market……and i haven’t heard him say a word.
it comes across like he has support out there in the constituency that de PM is running…….i like that!!!
if he is such a threat ……..knowing our PM cherishes his Royalty Monarch status…de DR DR might be overwhelmed.
Skerrit should go run for Roseau North instead!!!!
Go for it bro!!!! With honesty, integrity, accountability and love for Waitikubuli as your platform, Skerrit is already done. He hates all these qualities,!!! Penville is Skerrit’s only stronghold. By having him on the canvass in Penville, he is already in trouble,because he is not that popular in Thibaut and Vieillecase.
You look like the total package!!! Once is to contest against this brutal leader, Skerrit, I can even accompany you on your house to house visits!!!Accept the challenge man!!!
Workersssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
The gentleman biography reflects that he is very capable candidate to represent the constituency of VC.
Please, let the chips fall where they may!!!!!!
Quite impressive and this young man is WELL suited for this job, more so than the incumbent was and up to this present day has been. Skerrit pretends to be a man of the people but was he before entering into politics? Here we have it, a man very qualified and versed, morally astute, a spiritual leader and a great example of one who has pulled himself up by his own boot string with the grace of God Almighty and loving support of family and friends .
This young man is a great product of the community and one who will bring back pride and dignity to the people of his constituency. Enough of the exploitation of the limitations and needs of the people for political gains. It’s time to treat the people like they truly deserve. Show Skerrit what it means to create an enabling environment for people to develop and flourish, independent of hand outs and the mendicancy that he wishes to promote in this country.
As for me and my neighbour we are not voting Labour! Never again me Seh!
This guy is well qualified for the job but I’d be very disappointed if Roosevelt Skerritt lost his seat. I say that because I’m looking forward to Lennox Linton and the new speaker of the house dishing out the same blows that Roosevelt dished out.
Even if Skerrit does not lose his seat,he won’t stay in opposition..He is an inarticulate coward.A braggadocio… Reggie, Blackmore and a few others will quit DLP,rather than stay in opposition, and they will let Ian again try to rebuild,while singing “”I Shall Not be Moved”””,sweating from something strong taken in from a BOTTLE..One thing I know is that the world is small..Hide nah! I have Interpols number “car mem”!!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
The only thing people saying is the man handsome like that is the most important criteria…we have a handsome PM…you find DA doing good? Vote for people who can improve Dominica not just a handsome face. Sigh. When will we learn?
You cannot take a joke?
The time had come AMEN.
go for it…you good
Finally lazy skerrit must go people open all you eyes time for a change I must come and vote now I see something on
Give the young man a chance!
Now that is what handsome is……the current PM, even in his glory days, could not pass close to this aspiring one. I moving to Penville!!
Is he married? Asking for my niece who is single and looking.
LOL….LOL….LOL…..LOL……LOL…Killing myself in lol….lol…..lol.
However this guy is dangerously competent an accommodating. He comes across as an intellectual and the outgoing Pal rep of Vielle Case will be gone and in tears too. It its time that Skerrit goes, out, get lost, go away, he is and has been a damn failure and the worse PM Domininca ever had. Skerrit must Go and we welcome Clement Marcellin. We nee discipline and professional people in g0vernent and thanks to in coming Prime Minister Hon Lennox Linton nd his professional UWP Team, a breathe of fresh Political and government air is what we need. the dirty fume of this corrupt Labour government we had enough of, so they must go. Skerrit, pack you bags and that of your failed cabinet and get Out, we have enough. Just Go. get Lost, get Out, Go away, ou have failed us with loose and nonsense talk. We need to know more of our funds re the Bin Bool and the Fertilizer Bobol. Skerrit Go, Corrupt Labour Go. You failed us.
See how all you like to vote for dimples? First thing all you see is handsome Smh
hmm.. .I doe find
DNO IS running out articles to publish. Speculation from start to finish .
ADMIN: This is a reader submitted commentary, it is not written by DNO.
Wow that’s a handsome man
You see it is the same thing you all said about Roosevelt, how he was handsome, how he has dimples. As a result you all went out and voted for him.
His phenotype (his handsomeness, his face ) has not helped Dominica, all he brought to the country is poverty and backwardness.
Rather than concentrating on this mans face, take a look at his personal accomplishment, academically.
This is someone who might be able to help move the country forward; the fact he left a government job to engage in private business proves to me he is industrial conscientious, and such are the people one should consider voting for!
I would much preform to chance it with him in any party than Roosevelt Skerrit who goes out and buys honorary degree which are useless.
Dominica is the only place on the planet I here there is a double doctor, with two honorary degrees huh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Not only that he is a double doctor, de man is a Knight too eh!
Well said Fet, Well Put Fete. I fully concur. he looks well polished, but please ensure that he has the mature, experienced people within the government to advise well and professionally that he grows up in the environment of disciplined UWP team and our dedicated civil servants. the pubic will join as we will be watching closely to be at of this new developmental challenge we have to process for our country.
go for it my people, here is a decent young man with ambition and class to vote in.
hmmm i doe find.
Why are u hating? Well to bad for you. Post a pic of your pretty /cute self na? We dare you.
Who write that, because if someone did the some to me i would be embarrassed and angry. They just opened up the young man, who was minding his business, to victimization and maypee for no reason.
Or is this an attempt to get payed off with jumbee money not to run.
DNO could you please follow up with this young man on whether he will be going up for elections with a party or as an independent. Might as well since allu post up his picture and half his life history.
ADMIN: Stay tuned.
You are a little bit slow aren’t you!
I guest you didn’t read the article. Learn to read and you’ll see who wrote that. SMH, Labourites.
Yes my boy time for change
eh ben sa cest un belle homme! I would vote yes just to see more of him. lol
Mister is handsome
they said that about SKERRIT wi, in the early days….