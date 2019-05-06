Castle Bruce Scout Troop forms marching band

The Castle Bruce Scout Troop is well on its way to having a musical marching band.

Scout Leader, Kenrick Lecointe told DNO that the idea of having a musical band is part of his dream for the group. He said that many scout troops in Dominica have always had a marching band but the Castle Bruce Scout Troop has never had one before.

Over the Easter Holiday, camping activity focused mainly on training in wind instruments such as the trombone and trumpet.

Anthony James. a member of the Dominica Music Lovers Band and a member of the Mahaut Scout Troop conducted the training.

The Castle Bruce Scout Leader hopes to have a full fledged marching band in the very near future as plans are on the way to organize a 3 months training course in music with the Youth Skills Division.

These wind instruments were are gift facilitated by UN Ambassador Loreen Bannis- Roberts.

Lecointe is very happy about the enthusiasm demonstrated by the young scouts.

He says that given the rapid progress that they are making, it seems that they are practising at home.