COMMUNITY REPORT: Dumping alongside Roseau River

Concerned citizen - Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 at 10:31 AM
Photo taken during dredging activity in the Roseau river. Meanwhile, garbage is shown to have accumulated along the south side of its bank

One can’t help but notice  the dredging that is taking place in the Roseau River and for this, we, as Dominicans, are thankful.  However, it is also very hard to miss the rubbish that is alongside the banks of the river.

This is ridiculous. Is rubbish being dumped alongside the river while it is being dredged?

We know and have seen the damage that the Roseau river can cause. Why aren’t we taking better care of our rivers?

Also, I would like to encourage persons who use the bus stops alongside the Roseau River, to stop dumping garbage in the river.

Let’s take care of our environment.

3 Comments

  1. Bob Denis
    April 2, 2019

    Some time back , we would bath , wash and cook alongside the River . That was then , this is the now , some Dominican’s as they continue to enjoy the spoils of materialism , rubbish is the end result . They dump some , while at the same time living it . That’s Nature for you! .

  2. Pipo
    April 2, 2019

    Of course this is wrong but I do not see much difference, the town looking like garbage too. I’m not surprised our P.M. advises CBI applicants there is no need to visit their new country because they would not be impressed with our capital being such a dump and maybe change their mind.

  3. Dan Tanner
    April 2, 2019

    Nature Island of the Caribbean. Indeed.

