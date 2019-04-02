COMMUNITY REPORT: Dumping alongside Roseau River

One can’t help but notice the dredging that is taking place in the Roseau River and for this, we, as Dominicans, are thankful. However, it is also very hard to miss the rubbish that is alongside the banks of the river.
This is ridiculous. Is rubbish being dumped alongside the river while it is being dredged?
We know and have seen the damage that the Roseau river can cause. Why aren’t we taking better care of our rivers?
Also, I would like to encourage persons who use the bus stops alongside the Roseau River, to stop dumping garbage in the river.
Let’s take care of our environment.
Some time back , we would bath , wash and cook alongside the River . That was then , this is the now , some Dominican’s as they continue to enjoy the spoils of materialism , rubbish is the end result . They dump some , while at the same time living it . That’s Nature for you! .
Of course this is wrong but I do not see much difference, the town looking like garbage too. I’m not surprised our P.M. advises CBI applicants there is no need to visit their new country because they would not be impressed with our capital being such a dump and maybe change their mind.
Nature Island of the Caribbean. Indeed.