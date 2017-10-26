Compass Bank representative with acting Prime Minister Dr. John Collin McIntyre.

Roseau, Dominica (October 25, 2017) — Officials of Compass Bank visited acting Prime Minister Dr. John Collin McIntyre on Wednesdayand presented US$50,000.00 to the Government of Dominica towards recovery efforts post Hurricane Maria.

Representing Compass Bank were Mr. Alfredo Portelez, owner; Garlina Requena-Franco, President. Also in attendance was Dominican attorney Lennox Lawrence.